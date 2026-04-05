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Tell Me About It

UF Opera Theatre and UF Symphony Orchestra – The Pirates of Penzance

By Sue Wagner
Published April 5, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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The Pirates of Penzance
Show Notes
Show Notes

This episode features the University of Florida Opera Theatre and UF Symphony Orchestra’s production of Pirates of Penzance on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the UF Performing Arts Phillips Center. The new production of Gilbert and Sullivan classic features laughter, romance and rollicking pirates! Follow Frederic as he wrestles with a truly ridiculous twist of fate: a leap-year birthday that keeps him tied to a band of soft-hearted pirates far longer than he ever imagined. Along the way, you’ll meet a blundering Modern Major-General, his chorus of daughters, and a cast brimming with mischievous creativity. The wit and spirit of Gilbert & Sullivan’s beloved masterpiece shine in this delightful performance.

Music Professor Tony Oferle serves as artistic director for this incredible production featuring a surprising and zany array of pirates and Tiffany Lu serves as conductor for the UF Symphony Orchestra. The Gainesville event will be followed by an Ocala performance at the Reilly Arts Center on April 19 at 3 p.m.

The Pirates of Penzance
UF Opera Theatre and UF Symphony Orchestra
Tony Oferle, artistic director
Tiffany Lu, conductor

April 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.
UF Performing Arts | Phillips Center
320 Hull Road
Gainesville

April 19 at 3 p.m.
Reilly Arts Center
500 NE 9th Street
Ocala

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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