Tell Me About It

2025 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability Symposium

By Sue Wagner
Published October 26, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
Rick Hirsch
Rick Hirsch

This episode features Rick Hirsch, director of the Collier Prize for State Government Accountability at the University of Florida. The $25,000 award is one of the largest journalism awards available. It is presented at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, D.C. It recognizes the best professional reporting on state government accountability in the U.S. in any medium or on any platform and to any news organization. The Collier Prize Symposium on Nov. 13, 2025 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the UF Reitz Union Rion Ballroom will feature investigations honored in the 2025 competition.

Hirsch, former Miami Herald editor and Pulitzer Prize winner, is the organizer of the event, which includes a keynote address from Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, panel discussions on the future of state government reporting and a look at the investigations that were honored in the competition.

2025 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability Symposium
Nov. 13 | 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UF Reitz Union Rion Ballroom
Gainesville

Register Here

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
