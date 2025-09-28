Marianne Vernetson, UF Bob Graham Center for Public Service

This episode features Marianne Vernetson, interim director and senior lecturer at the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida. The Center was established in 2006 by former U.S. Senator and Florida Governor Bob Graham to create a community of students, scholars and citizens who share a commitment to revitalizing the civic culture of Florida and the nation. The Center is driven by three central principles: civic engagement, public leadership and public service.

Vernetson has more than 17 years of leadership, strategic planning, and economic development experience in government and the public sector. She shares information on the center, the 20th anniversary celebration, upcoming events and initiatives for students to get involved in public service.

Bob Graham Center for Public Service

220 Pugh Hall

296 Buckman Drive

Gainesville

More information available at https://www.bobgrahamcenter.ufl.edu