Tell Me About It

Marianne Vernetson, UF Bob Graham Center for Public Service

By Sue Wagner
Published September 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
Marianne Vernetson with Adele Graham.

This episode features Marianne Vernetson, interim director and senior lecturer at the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida. The Center was established in 2006 by former U.S. Senator and Florida Governor Bob Graham to create a community of students, scholars and citizens who share a commitment to revitalizing the civic culture of Florida and the nation. The Center is driven by three central principles: civic engagement, public leadership and public service.

Vernetson has more than 17 years of leadership, strategic planning, and economic development experience in government and the public sector. She shares information on the center, the 20th anniversary celebration, upcoming events and initiatives for students to get involved in public service.

Bob Graham Center for Public Service
220 Pugh Hall
296 Buckman Drive
Gainesville

More information available at https://www.bobgrahamcenter.ufl.edu

UF students with Adele Graham at the Bob Graham Center.

Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

