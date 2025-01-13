UF Brown Center for Leadership & Service

This episode features the David and Wanda Brown Center for Leadership & Service at the University of Florida. It provides opportunities for students to contribute to a thriving global community through leadership development, community-engaged learning, and positive change. The Center strives to enhance student and learner preparedness through leadership and service for greater contributions in citizenship, work and life. Gators for Good, accessible via ufl.givepulse.com, offers unique, exciting and education opportunities for positive social change. A wide variety of volunteer opportunities are available and include on campus and sites throughout Alachua County including one in honor of the Marrtin Luther King Day of Service on Jan. 20. This day celebrates MLK’s vision of a “beloved community” and encourages participants to turn that vision into action.

Sarah Blanc, Brown Center for Leadership & Service assistant director for Community Engagement and Stewardship, shares information on the center, upcoming events and how everyone one in the community can become involved.

Brown Center for Leadership & Service

University of Florida | Division of Student Life

J. Wayne Reitz Union | Suite 2004

https://www.leadershipandservice.ufl.edu

352-294-3545

Gators for Good – https://www.ufl.givepulse.com