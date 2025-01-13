WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

UF Brown Center for Leadership & Service

By Sue Wagner
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:50 AM EST
This episode features the David and Wanda Brown Center for Leadership & Service at the University of Florida. It provides opportunities for students to contribute to a thriving global community through leadership development, community-engaged learning, and positive change. The Center strives to enhance student and learner preparedness through leadership and service for greater contributions in citizenship, work and life. Gators for Good, accessible via ufl.givepulse.com, offers unique, exciting and education opportunities for positive social change. A wide variety of volunteer opportunities are available and include on campus and sites throughout Alachua County including one in honor of the Marrtin Luther King Day of Service on Jan. 20. This day celebrates MLK’s vision of a “beloved community” and encourages participants to turn that vision into action.

Sarah Blanc, Brown Center for Leadership & Service assistant director for Community Engagement and Stewardship, shares information on the center, upcoming events and how everyone one in the community can become involved.

Brown Center for Leadership & Service
University of Florida | Division of Student Life
J. Wayne Reitz Union | Suite 2004
https://www.leadershipandservice.ufl.edu
352-294-3545
Gators for Good – https://www.ufl.givepulse.com

BCLS MLK Day of Service on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at University of Florida in Gainesville, FL
Eli Nino
/
UF Division of Student Affairs Communications
BCLS MLK Day of Service on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at University of Florida in Gainesville, FL

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
Latest Episodes