Tell Me About It

UF’s Rob Ferl and Anna-Lisa Paul Talk About Blue Origin Spaceflight and Space Biology Experiments

By Sue Wagner
Published September 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Rob Ferl and Anna-Lisa Paul
Rob Ferl and Anna-Lisa Paul wave the Gator flag in front of the landed New Shepard capsule.
Rob Ferl stands in front of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.
Rob Ferl stands in front of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket.
Anna-Lisa Paul
Anna-Lisa Paul
Rob Ferl
Rob Ferl in the WUFT Studio
Anna-Lisa Paul
Anna-Lisa Paul
Looking into the WUFT studio.
Looking into the WUFT studio.
This episode features University of Florida Assistant Vice President of Research and astronaut Rob Ferl and Director of the Interdisciplinary Center for Biotechnology Research and Research Professor Anna-Lisa Paul.

Ferl is an internationally recognized expert in the field of space biology, specializing in studying how plants respond at the molecular and genetic level to extreme conditions found on Earth and in outer space. He is also the inaugural director of the UF Astraeus Space Institute. Paul is a molecular biologist, geneticist and space biologist. Together they co-direct the UF Space Plants Lab.

As of Aug. 29, Ferl now has the title of astronaut. He became the first NASA-funded academic researcher to conduct an experiment as part of a commercial space crew on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket mission. The experiment will now allow Ferl, Paul and a team of researchers the opportunity to study the sub-orbital effect on the plant specimens.

More information available at:

Tell Me About It UFspace
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
