Florida Museum of Natural History – Incredible Insects
This episode features the Florida Museum of Natural History’s second installment in Science Up Close, a dynamic exhibition series that showcases the Museum’s research and collections in a whole new way. “Incredible Insects” encourages visitors to take a look behind the scenes, interact with scientists while they work and explore some of the Museum’s coolest specimens to discover why they are relevant for people today. “Incredible Insects” features insect specimens and fossils, a live bug zoo, and an immersive multimedia experience. With an estimated 5.5 million species, insects are the most diverse group of animals on the planet. Visitors can learn how these extremely valuable creatures impact our lives and culture, from the food we eat to the plants around us.
Museum curator Jaret Daniels shares information on the exhibit running through Sept. 2 which includes encounters with UF entomologists in the working lab, interactive exhibits and touchable objects to amaze visitors of all ages.
Florida Museum of Natural History
Incredible Insects | May 25- Sept. 2
3215 Hull Road
UF Cultural Plaza
Gainesville
www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu