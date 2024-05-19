UF Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center - Encore

Today’s episode features Dr. David Reed, associate provost for Strategic Initiatives and inaugural director of the Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center, known as AI2 (AI squared). This center at the University of Florida is the focal point for academic initiatives related to AI and data science. The center coordinates the development of AI academic programs and certificates, identifies opportunities for faculty and students to engage with AI, organizes seminars and conferences, and partners with UF’s Career Connections Center, Florida’s colleges and universities, and private industry in collaborations to best train an AI-ready workforce that will contribute to our nation’s economy and security.

Dr. Reed shares information on how UF is one of the nation’s first universities to offer its students “AI Across the Curriculum” with courses in artificial intelligence in all 16 colleges. Research is supported with HiPerGator, one of the fastest supercomputers in higher education access is available to all faculty and students, as well as other universities and industries. At UF, AI is for everyone with no need for backgrounds in engineering or data science.

