Photo gallery: SAE Fraternity remembers fallen brother

5 of 13 — 030526 SAE Lion Painting RM 06.jpg

Co-chair of the Lion Committee Cole Dunham and member of Lion Committee Nick Askeland, member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Lion Committee, paints the SAE Lion in honor of fallen brother Cody Khork at 2256 Museum Road, Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)