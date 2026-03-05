Photo gallery: SAE Fraternity remembers fallen brother
Lion chair Clegg Cousar and Co-lion chair Cole Dunham for Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, paint the SAE Lion in honor of fallen brother Cody Khork at 2256 Museum Road, Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Cole Dunham, Co-Lion chair for Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, paints the SAE Lion in honor of fallen brother Cody Khork at 2256 Museum Road, Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Co-chair of the Lion Committee Cole Dunham and member of Lion Committee Nick Askeland, member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Lion Committee, paints the SAE Lion in honor of fallen brother Cody Khork at 2256 Museum Road, Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Committee chair Clegg Cousar, member Nick Askeland, and Co-chair Cole Dunham of the Lion Committee for the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, paint the SAE Lion in honor of fallen brother Cody Khork at 2256 Museum Road, Gainesville, Fla. on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Riana Sage Morales/WUFT News)
Members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Lion Committee painted the SAE Lion in honor of fallen brother Cody Khork on Thursday, March 5, 2026.