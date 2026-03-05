Animal rescue owner accused of cruelty due in court next week

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the owner of an animal rescue in Citrus County after finding nearly a dozen dead animals on her property and removing scores more for their safety. She is due in court next week to enter a plea in the case.

Jordyn Alexcis Hess, 24, of Floral City is facing 33 criminal charges of aggravated cruelty or tormenting or killing animals. She ran the “Hess Haven,” a self-proclaimed animal rescue that operated as a charity. Deputies arrested her Feb. 16.

Deputies found 11 dead animals on the property. One adult cat had a litter of five premature kittens, which all died. They removed a total of 43 animals.

Patrons of Hess’ rescue showed frustration under the Facebook post of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office announcing the arrest. Residents said they donated money or left pets for Hess to find homes. Her state charity filings said Hess never acknowledged receiving any money or paying herself a salary.

Citrus County deputies were baffled about $100 cash bills found in Hess’s home. The sheriff’s office declined to say how many $100 bills it found on the scene.

Courtesy of Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Dead animals were found in sealed trash bags on top of a burn pit on the property.

Hess did not respond to two phone messages over five days, after she was released from jail on bond. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 13. She told investigators she had been sick the past few months and was unaware how most of the animals died.

For the first eight years of her career, animal control supervisor Lora Peckham said there were zero arrests for animal cruelty. She said she has been working with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years.

She said the issue was not a lack of resources, but cases were not treated as criminal matters or taken as seriously as they are now.

“It was sad to wonder how they died, why they died and then that they were thrown out like garbage,” Peckham said.

Deputies found boxes filled with pet food, litter and medications, along with other boxes of supplies that had been left.

Peckham said she could see no reason why the animals would have been neglected or left to die.

“I am excited that animal cruelty is now recognized as a criminal offense, that the penalties are now stronger,” she said.

Courtesy of Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Interior photo of a bedroom inside the suspect's home.

The arresting officer, Agricultural Deputy Bo Gallant, said it was horrific when he first arrived at the scene.

“The smell, the ammonia burning your eyes, feces on the floor,” said Gallant with a deep sigh.

The dead animals were the most shocking part about the case, Gallant said.

“How somebody could go with having animals dead on your property and not not do anything?” he asked. He said he couldn’t understand why Hess never asked for help. The sheriff’s office can provide resources for animals that are sick, he said.

Animal control officer Denise Capabianco also was on the scene with Gallant.

“The smell of death was present,” she said.

Court records said investigators found seven dead cats, a dead dog, two dead turkeys and a dead guinea fowl. Some cats were found inside trash bags on top of a burn pit, inside garbage cans, on the back porch or scattered across the property.

Courtesy of Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Dead animals were found in sealed trash bags in an upright outdoor freezer.

Investigators found a dog and 21 cats alive but described their living conditions as deplorable, with no access to food or water.

Peckham urged citizens to contact local authorities or shelters to learn more about animal rescues. In 2025, Citrus County Animal Services treated 400 animals from 26 cruelty cases in the shelter according to shelter statistics .

Animal services director Colleen Yarbrough works under the sheriff’s office to provide forensic exams, housing and treatment for seized animals in cruelty cases.

“I don’t want to say you ever get used to it,” said Yarbrough. “My focus is making today better for them than it was yesterday.”

Rehabilitating and adopting animals at the shelter can be a long process, at least 70 days.

Meghan Mielo, the chief veterinarian at Citrus County Animal Services, said transparency is important. Customers who come to the shelter to adopt can walk around and see the animals.

“Animals can’t speak for themselves, so we have a responsibility as their caretakers to speak for them,” said Mielo.

She said they were monitoring the conditions of the animals recovered from the Hess rescue and looking for any signs of disease or infections.

