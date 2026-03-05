Photo gallery: Tom Petty 34th Street Wall mural

1 of 6 — 030425 Tom Petty 34th St RM 01.jpg

Harry Michael refers to a printout taped to the wall of the original mural dedicated to Tom Petty. The mural was painted over in February, and Michael, an independent artist, is recreating the mural on the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)