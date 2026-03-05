WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Tom Petty 34th Street Wall mural

WUFT | By Riana Morales
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:23 AM EST
Harry Michael refers to a printout taped to the wall of the original mural dedicated to Tom Petty. The mural was painted over in February, and Michael, an independent artist, is recreating the mural on the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
1 of 6  — 030425 Tom Petty 34th St RM 01.jpg
Harry Michael refers to a printout taped to the wall of the original mural dedicated to Tom Petty. The mural was painted over in February, and Michael, an independent artist, is recreating the mural on the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
2 of 6  — 030425 Tom Petty 34th St RM 03.jpg
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
3 of 6  — 030425 Tom Petty 34th St RM 05.jpg
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
4 of 6  — 030425 Tom Petty 34th St RM 06.jpg
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
5 of 6  — 030425 Tom Petty 34th St RM 07.jpg
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
6 of 6  — 030425 Tom Petty 34th St RM 08.jpg
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)

Independent artist Harry Michael is recreating the 34th Street mural honoring the Gainesville-born rock star Tom Petty after the original was painted over recently.
Art and Culture GainesvilleAlachua County
Riana Morales
Riana is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Riana Morales

