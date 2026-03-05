Photo gallery: Tom Petty 34th Street Wall mural
Harry Michael refers to a printout taped to the wall of the original mural dedicated to Tom Petty. The mural was painted over in February, and Michael, an independent artist, is recreating the mural on the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Harry Michael recreates a mural dedicated to Tom Petty at the 34th Street Wall in Gainesville, Fla. Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Independent artist Harry Michael is recreating the 34th Street mural honoring the Gainesville-born rock star Tom Petty after the original was painted over recently.