News From Our Partners

The measure was one of a host of bills DeSantis the governor signed during a Friday press conference in Winter Haven meant to continue his undocumented migrant crackdown.
More than half of Florida manatees rely on power plants to survive. That’s a problem for addressing climate change.
Officials must first take it up with the federal government.
The Legislature unanimously approved the measure Tuesday, March 5th.
When Florida lawmakers went home after ending the 2024 legislative session Friday, they left behind hundreds of bills that did not pass.
The measure would prevent locally-governed boards from conducting investigations or inquiries into police misconduct
The bill allows businesses to work minors older than 16-years-old more than 30 hours a week only if they obtain parental permission via a state-sanctioned form
The funding is included in the legislature’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year
The Senate approved a House bill Thursday that allows businesses to work minors older than 16-years-old more than 30 hours a week if they obtain parental permission via a state-sanctioned form
The bill will likely allow school districts and charter schools to adopt policies letting volunteers to serve as a chaplain, or a religious representative, to students.
Cities and counties in Florida would not be allowed to let unhoused people sleep on public property—but municipalities could set up designated public areas for camping. Many are calling it the bill cruel and unworkable as it heads to the governor's desk for consideration.
Florida’s annual legislative session is set to end on time Friday now that the legislature has released the final details of its $117.5 billion spending plan.