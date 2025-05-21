University of Florida is looking for public photos to analyze hurricane recovery

For the Images of Recovery study, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Through August, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers are collecting photos to show how Floridians are recovering from recent hurricanes.

Angie Lindsey is an associate professor of family, youth and community sciences. She is leading the research with a focus on disaster preparedness and recovery.

"We just wanted to be able to understand how communities are recovering and what some of the needs and gaps are still in the communities that have been impacted," Lindsey said.

The photos and captions sent in by participants may influence what physical, mental and financial services will be made available.

A team of experts, including a neuropsychologist, will analyze what images people are using to identify their recovery process.

For example, Lindsey said if they get a lot of photos of damaged buildings, researchers might conclude that infrastructure is the main concern after a hurricane.

Photos of lasting damage from the storms could also help researchers understand the long-term effects of hurricanes.

Lindsey said she's wanted to do this project since Hurricane Ian hit Florida in 2022.

Her team is looking for hurricane recovery photos over the past three years – that includes Ian, Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and Debby, Helene and Milton in 2024.

While anyone is welcome to submit snapshots, they're taking an especially close look at how agricultural communities are affected. Lindsey said these areas have unique preparation and recovery needs.

She said the photovoices format gives participants a break from the usual written surveys.

"It's a unique way to gather data and then also have people just be able to give us feedback that we can analyze," Lindsey said.

She said she hopes to have 100 photos, but is especially looking for photos from Florida's hardest hit communities, such as those along the Gulf coast.

After the survey closes, Lindsey plans to have the photos published online and possibly in a physical book.

