Photo gallery: 2024 Gainesville Pride Festival held at Bo Diddley Plaza
Thomas Sanders, internet personality, poses with fans at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. She makes her own hula hoops. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A parent and child watch a performance from the band Summer is Evil during the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
A rainbow unicorn watches Summer is Evil Perform in Bo Diddley Plaza during the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A parent takes a photo of their child at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
BK Kim, a singer and guitarist for the band Summer is Evil, sings at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Rocky Horror Picture Show actors perform at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Two people skip at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Graham Stoddard, an Alachua Tranquility member, explains the difference between pride flags at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Teagan Martinez, 5, gets her face painted at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Drag queen Nicki Mirage performs at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Two people distingiush the names of pride flags at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A child reads at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Zack Dunn prepares to spar Eric Martin in medieval combat at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Children play in Bo Diddley Plaza during the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Sandy Alice, 66, poses at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. She makes her own hula hoops. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
A Rocky Horror Picture Show actor performs at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
Conjay Dahn, owner of Belly Waisted, sells waist beads to a customer at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)
BK Kim, a singer and guitarist for the band Summer is Evil, sings at the Gainesville Pride Festival 2024 in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (Diego Perdomo/WUFT News)