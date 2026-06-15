Marion County Sheriff's Office kicks off summer food drive

The Marion County Sheriff's Office kicked off its summer food drive Monday, teaming up with Marion Senior Services to help stock shelves.

Their goal is to help seniors who are facing food insecurity. The sheriff's office encourages shoppers to, as they shop for their families, consider buying an extra item or two to donate.

The food drive kicked off Monday, which was World Elder Abuse Day. It runs until July 15, which is National Give Something Away Day, the sheriff's office said.

Here are some of the recommended items to donate:



Canned fruits, vegetables, chicken, and tuna

Soup and canned pasta meals

Cereal and oatmeal

Rice and pasta

Peanut butter and crackers

Granola bars, applesauce, and dried fruits

Nutritional beverages such as Boost and Ensure

Adult diapers and wipes

Shampoo, body wash, and other hygiene products

Paper products

You can donate at any of these locations:



Bravo Supermarkets – 8585 SW Highway 200, Ocala

Earth Fare – 2415 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala

Earth Origins Market – 1917 E Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala

Key Food Supermarket – 1929 SW College Road, Ocala

Sprouts Farmers Market – 8430 SW Highway 200, Ocala

Winn-Dixie – 3435 N Pine Avenue, Ocala

Winn-Dixie – 10051 US-41 N, Dunnellon

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 7855 SW Highway 200, Ocala

Walmart Neighborhood Market – 3525 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala

For more information, you can call (352) 438-5998.