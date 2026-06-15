Marion County Sheriff's Office kicks off summer food drive
The Marion County Sheriff's Office kicked off its summer food drive Monday, teaming up with Marion Senior Services to help stock shelves.
Their goal is to help seniors who are facing food insecurity. The sheriff's office encourages shoppers to, as they shop for their families, consider buying an extra item or two to donate.
The food drive kicked off Monday, which was World Elder Abuse Day. It runs until July 15, which is National Give Something Away Day, the sheriff's office said.
Here are some of the recommended items to donate:
- Canned fruits, vegetables, chicken, and tuna
- Soup and canned pasta meals
- Cereal and oatmeal
- Rice and pasta
- Peanut butter and crackers
- Granola bars, applesauce, and dried fruits
- Nutritional beverages such as Boost and Ensure
- Adult diapers and wipes
- Shampoo, body wash, and other hygiene products
- Paper products
You can donate at any of these locations:
- Bravo Supermarkets – 8585 SW Highway 200, Ocala
- Earth Fare – 2415 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala
- Earth Origins Market – 1917 E Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala
- Key Food Supermarket – 1929 SW College Road, Ocala
- Sprouts Farmers Market – 8430 SW Highway 200, Ocala
- Winn-Dixie – 3435 N Pine Avenue, Ocala
- Winn-Dixie – 10051 US-41 N, Dunnellon
- Walmart Neighborhood Market – 7855 SW Highway 200, Ocala
- Walmart Neighborhood Market – 3525 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala
For more information, you can call (352) 438-5998.