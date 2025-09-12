Photo gallery: Charlie Kirk prayer vigil at UF Plaza of the Americas

On Thursday, Sept. 11, a crowd of about 150 people gathered in Plaza of the Americas to honor the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

The vigil was hosted by Turning Point UF, a chapter of the main organization Turning Point USA, which Kirk was the CEO and co-founder of.

1 of 4 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 03.JPG A picture of Charlie Kirk and his family sit in the center of the vigil on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. In February of 2025, Kirk spoke to a crowd in the same spot. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 2 of 4 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 06.JPG Jennifer Friend, 58, stands on a bench to see over the crowd at the Charlie Kirk vigil on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 3 of 4 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 08.JPG Some attendees of the Charlie Kirk vigil hold up signs on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 4 of 4 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 10.JPG Attendees of the Charlie Kirk vigil listen to speeches and worship songs on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme

1 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 07.JPG People from the crowd are invited to talk at the Charlie Kirk vigil on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 2 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 11.JPG A letter dedicated to Charlie Kirk rests by a University of Florida gator statue on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 3 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 12.JPG Police lights illuminate the crowd at the Charlie Kirk vigil on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 4 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 13.JPG Two attendees of the Charlie Kirk vigil echo their thoughts through shirts on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 5 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 14.JPG A few attendees of the Charlie Kirk vigil use signs to express their thoughts on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme

1 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 09.JPG Emotions are high during the Charlie Kirk vigil on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 2 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 15.JPG A Turning Point USA hat hangs below the crowd at the Charlie Kirk vigil on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 3 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 16.JPG A group of people embrace at the Charlie Kirk vigil while worship songs play on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 4 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 17.JPG Elijah, just over 1 year old, attends the Charlie Kirk vigil on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme 5 of 5 — 091125 Charlie Kirk Vigil MG 18.JPG An attendee of the Charlie Kirk vigil dries their eyes following a worship song on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Plaza of the Americas in Gainesville, Fla. (Madilyn Gemme/WUFT News) Madilyn Gemme