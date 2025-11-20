Newberry lemonade stand gives back to those experiencing infant loss

From caramel apple to strawberry cheesecake, 15-year-olds Rodney Zebley and Jackson Beard will make customers almost any lemonade flavor. However, their business, Roddy’s Lemonade Stand, goes further than just showcasing their creativity.

During special fundraising days, the two cousins donate profits to causes such as the NICU and Finding Fireflies: Gifts From Graham, an organization that helps families who have experienced infant loss.

“My little sister was a part of the NICU, and the Finding Fireflies gave us our care package for her when she unfortunately passed away,” Rodney said. “She fought hard in the NICU, and I thought this would be something great to try. So my mother helped me plan it out, and we got it together. It’s been uphill since then.”

Rodney’s little sister, Oakley, was in the NICU for five and a half months before passing away Dec. 20, 2024.

According to Rodney’s mother, Olivia Beard, Oakley was like her “mini-me.”

“She was sweet and cuddly and loved watching her family when we went up there. She was chunky and she was just like a little cuddle-bug,” Beard said.

Nicolette De Value/WUFT News A memorial picture of Rodney’s little sister, Oakley, sits at the front of the stand.

In her honor, customers can buy the “Oakley” — a dragonfruit, blue raspberry and strawberry lemonade. Beard’s favorite color on her daughter was purple, which is why the drink turns that same color.

Although Beard helped Rodney start the business, her role in running it is minimal. She has watched her son become less shy and learn patience and time management.

“It makes me really proud,” Beard said, “to watch them grow up and be able to move steps forward in life like that and have dreams, but also see setbacks. I feel like it’s prepared them for what they’re going to see in real life.”

When Rodney first came to Jackson with his business idea four months ago, Jackson did not hesitate to jump on board.

“I’m a month older than him, so we’ve been best buds since the beginning of our lives,” Jackson said. “Spending more time with him is pretty cool. We’re cracking jokes all of the time and we have a lot of fun with each other."

Roddy’s Lemonade Stand typically operates at least once a week outside of Pawn Pro, located at 25040 W. Newberry Road. They also set up at the Trenton Farmers Market on the second Friday of each month.

However, they have reduced service to once or twice a month due to colder weather until February, when they will return in full swing. Location and times can be checked on their Facebook page.

As one of his first jobs, Jackson has enjoyed not only making money, but meeting new people and giving back to the community.

“It’s definitely a big step for me, and I really like it,” Jackson said.

Kelli Stewart, founder of Finding Fireflies: Gifts From Graham, started the organization in 2020 after receiving an anonymous care package herself.

“In 2019, we lost our son Graham. This organization was inspired by him and having gone through infant loss, we wanted to give back to other families who have experienced the same thing,” the 34-year-old said.

Care packages are filled with comfort items and mementos to honor the memory of an angel baby, Stewart said. After five years of operating, they’ve donated around 650 care packages without ever needing to ask for more money, despite some of the packages nearing $100.

“They have all been donated because we have people who generously donate or have fundraisers, like Roddy’s Lemonade,” Stewart said. “A lot of people who have been touched by our care packages end up giving back, either by donating, having fundraisers or just nominating other people that they come across in their life afterward who they think would benefit from it.”

Stewart encourages anyone to reach out on their social media if they know someone experiencing infant loss. Like a firefly provides a little light in the darkness, she is passionate about giving others a source of comfort in hard times.

Archer resident Ashley Presley, 30, buys from Roddy’s Lemonade Stand at least a couple of times a month to support Rodney.

“His effort as a young entrepreneur can show the younger kids that you don’t have to be of high age to start your own business,” she said. “You can start small and grow from there like he’s done and is still doing.”

Presley has enjoyed watching the stand grow. She noticed that a couple of weeks ago they were using a small lemon cutter, but now they have a more industrial one.

“Kids are our next generation,” Presley said. “Supporting these kids means a lot to them. It means a lot to his goals, to his dreams. If you can spend $15 to support a kid, you should do it.”

Rodney wants to own a food truck in the future. Jackson dreams of being a computer programmer or country musician.

In the meantime, they are studying and researching to expand their lemonade stand, such as taking online business classes next semester. Their next fundraiser will be for the Noonan Syndrome Foundation in February.

Beard advises parents to let their children roll with their ideas.

“If it succeeds, that’s awesome, that’s great. If it fails, then they’ve at least tried and they can’t say that they never tried for it,” Beard said.