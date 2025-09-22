Photo gallery: Rosh Hashanah

2 of 10 — 02 092225 Rosh Hashanah LC 05.JPG

Rabbi Berl Goldman stands on a chair to speak to members of the Jewish community enjoying a traditional meal provided by UF Chabad at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., to observe the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The two-day observance began at sundown on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, and ends at nightfall on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)