Photo gallery: Rosh Hashanah
An attendee reads a prayer book handed out by UF Chabad for the congregation to follow along to traditional prayers sung during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Rabbi Berl Goldman stands on a chair to speak to members of the Jewish community enjoying a traditional meal provided by UF Chabad at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., to observe the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The two-day observance began at sundown on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, and ends at nightfall on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Mosche Weiss (left) wraps Rafael Kattan's hand in a tefillin, which are leather straps attached to small black boxes containing scrolls of Torah verses traditionally worn by men during prayer. Weiss and Kattan attended UF Chabad's Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, observance on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
University of Florida's interim president, Dr. Donald Landry, speaks at UF Chabad's observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. The holiday began at sundown Monday, Sept. 22, and ends at nightfall Wednesday, Sept. 24. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Members of the Jewish community gather at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., to observe Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at sundown on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. The observance ends Wednesday, Sept. 24. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A woman grabs an orange provided by UF Chabad to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which began at sundown on Monday and ends Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
A woman lights a candle in the lobby of the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., in observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. The observance began at sundown on Monday and ends at nightfall Wednesday, Sept. 24. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
University of Florida men's basketball head coach Todd Golden speaks at UF Chabad's observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. The holiday began on Monday at sundown and ends at nightfall on Wednesday, Sept. 24. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Palm trees separate men and women during observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, hosted by UF Chabad at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
Sydney Steinfeld (left) and Samantha Anderss (center) cover their faces as Pessie Notik (right) leads them in prayer in observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in the lobby of the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. Rosh Hashanah began at sundown on Monday and ends at nightfall Wednesday, Sept. 24. (Libby Clifton/WUFT News)
The UF Jewish community came together to observe Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Chabad UF organized the event, also referred to as Yom Teruah, which marks the beginning of the High Holy Days.