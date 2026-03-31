Marion County celebrates annual community day

Two hundred vendors and people from across Marion County turned out at the McPherson Complex Saturday for Marion County Day, an annual festival celebrating local pride.

Families filled the grounds as they enjoyed live music, bounce houses, games and a wide array of food trucks. Organizations, including OneBlood, Mission Barbecue and dozens of local nonprofits and small businesses, were also in attendance, providing activities, demonstrations and giveaways for visitors throughout the day.

Originally called Government Day, the event was created by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners in 2018 to connect residents with local services. In 2019, it expanded to celebrate the county’s 175th anniversary and has continued every year to highlight growth in the area.

Assistant County Administrator Amanda Tart, a Marion County native, said what started as a small festival in 2018 with only county departments has grown into a major community tradition.

“I just love seeing the community come out to have a great day with each other and be able to celebrate Marion County. This year is extra special as we kick off celebrations leading up to America’s 250th birthday,” Tart said.

Tart said the next couple of months will be focused on the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, which culminates on July 4th with a day of fireworks and more family fun.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods and Lt. Mike Joyner ride horseback at Marion County Day on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Ameilia McDonough/WUFT News)

The Mounted Unit of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office also participated on horseback, greeting attendees and adding to the festive atmosphere.

Among the vendors was local jewelry artist Patti Cole, who has been making jewelry for more than 20 years. Cole, an art major in college, handcrafts each piece and often participates in charity events offering affordable jewelry to attendees.

“I love the creative process of making something I like and seeing someone else like it enough to want to buy it,” Cole said.

Also representing local businesses was Marion County real estate agent Lauren Almeida, who works alongside her father at Next Generation Realty (NGR). Almeida said they attended the event to represent both their business and themselves, share information and have fun.

“Bringing NGR to the fair gives me a chance to talk with people and build relationships with the community,” she said. “We love it here and it seems like everyone else does too, so it’s a win-win for everybody,” Almeida said.

Holly Jones, a Marion County resident of eight years, attended for the first time. Jones said she hopes to participate next year as a vendor for her nonprofit, Restoring Hearts Outreach, which focuses on grief recovery.

“It was such a beautiful day and everyone was so nice and welcoming,” she said. “There were a lot of resources,” Jones said.

Marion County Day continues to grow each year, combining local culture, small business promotion and community engagement into a single family-friendly event.