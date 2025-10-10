“We’re still here”: Indigenous culture takes center stage at the Harn Museum

Indigenous games, artwork and cultural exhibitions filled the Harn Museum on Oct. 9. A beading workshop led by Yona Ovdiyenko, vice president of the Gator Chapter of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, was one of the many activities spreading awareness.

“A lot of people think of this outdated stereotype like ‘save the Indian,’ so I think it’s really important to understand that we’re still here,” she said.

Raised in South Florida, Ovdiyenko began beading as a way to connect more deeply with her Eastern Cherokee and Crimean Tatar roots. Though she visited her reservation often, she rarely encountered other Indigenous people outside her own family in Pompano Beach.

The event, Museum Nights: Celebrating Indigenous People's Week, helped her not only connect with the Indigenous community in Gainesville but also feel supported by all the people who attended.

Over 100 people gathered in the rotunda to watch a drum and dance demonstration by three generations of the Whitehorse family. In between each performance, Duane Whitehorse of the Kiowa tribe shared insights about iIndigenous culture and history.

“Native Americans are responsible for the first baby bottles,” Whitehorse said, then went on to credit Native Americans for mouthwash, pain relief, syringes and sunscreen.

“We came here to dance,” he said. “But I just wanted you to see that we did more than that. We gave a lot to this world.

The crowd watched in awe at the powwow performers' rhythmic movement to drums. The dances are a way of prayer, said Whitehorse.

1 of 2 — De Value_Indigenous_05 (1).jpg More than 100 people joined hands to participate in an Indigenous round dance to end the night at the Harn Museum on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Nicolette De Value/WUFT News) 2 of 2 — De Value_Indigenous_01 (1).jpg Maria Whitehorse sits in front of different Indigenous works made by her husband, Duane Whitehorse, including a dress composed of five different deer skins. (Nicolette De Value/WUFT News)

But a demonstration wasn’t enough. Whitehorse arranged the audience into two circles with everyone holding hands. They moved around the room together, partaking in the Native American Round Dance, also known as the “Circle of Friendship.”

“You all had this love in your heart,” Whitehorse said. “It just took a little dancing to bring it out.”

Duane Whitehorse’s wife, Maria Whitehorse, could not participate in the dance due to a broken leg. However, she still showed up to support her family and educate others on iIndigenous culture and her tribe — the Taino.

“We just want this community to realize that we are out here,” she said. “If they only ask, we can let them know.”

A common misconception Whitehorse encounters is that people lump all Native Americans together.

“We have all different languages. We have all different beliefs,” she said. “Even though the belief brings us to one god, we all have different ways of praying.”

Whitehorse has also encountered people making fun of her and the culture on multiple occasions, but she tries not to let it bother her. What matters more than anything to Whitehorse is simple — teaching.

University of Florida students Kiersten Morris and Isa Briceño tried catfish for the first time and Mamantuhwin, an iIndigenous game where players take turns rolling different-colored rocks. Even though Briceño was losing, she still had a lot of fun.

1 of 2 — De Value_Indigenous_04 (1).jpg Mario Mutis, right, an Indigenous artist and teacher at Santa Fe College, helps an attendee in an art demonstration. (Nicolette De Value/WUFT News) 2 of 2 — De Value_Indigenous_03 (1).jpg Kiersten Morris, right, rolls tiny rocks as her friend Isa Briceño waits her turn in the Indigenous game Mamantuhwin. (Nicolette De Value/WUFT News)

“It’s something you wouldn’t really learn about on a daily basis unless you're actively looking for it,” Briceño said.

Morris appreciated the chance to explore a different culture from hers.

“I would like to see more events like this because I feel there are so many different cultures that would like a chance to gain more awareness,” Morris said.

Harn Museum volunteer Briana Mendez stressed the importance of elevating Indigenous voices through more events like this.

“Alachua is one of the only places in Florida that actively celebrates Indigenous People’s Day,” she said. “I think it’s very important for us to be loud about that fact. It really should be standard in a lot of different counties.”

Mendez also highlighted the need to educate the public about Indigenous cultures and provide platforms for Indigenous artists whose work often goes unrecognized.

“As people who aren’t a part of these communities, it’s important for us to go out of our way to research and look into different events.”

Indigenous People’s Day falls on Oct. 13 this year. Although not an official federal holiday, Mayor Harvey Ward will proclaim Monday as Indigenous People’s Day in Gainesville , in collaboration with the Indigenous People’s Task Force.

“They thought they were going to annihilate us, but we danced and we prayed,” Duane Whitehorse said. “And we're still here.”