Photo gallery: 9th annual Gator Fly-In celebrating "Gators in Space"
1 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0336.jpg
A pilot showing the aircraft he operates to one of the attendees at the Gator Fly-In at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, March 22, 2025. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
2 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0311.jpg
Aircraft landing at the Gator Fly-In event exhibition at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, March 22, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
3 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0116.jpg
Erin Porter (left) and Shanon Spears (right) await an incoming military aircraft at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., March 21, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
4 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0358.jpg
A gator fly-in attendee took a closer look inside an aircraft at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, March 22, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
5 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0425 3.jpg
Two military pilots having a conversation while sitting on top of a North American T-6B Texan II aircraft at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, March 22, 2025. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
6 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0393.jpg
A display of classic cars and motorcycles lined up at the entrance of the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, on March 22, 2025. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
7 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0039 1.jpg
Pamela Landis prepares for the Gator Fly-In while driving a golf cart at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., on March 21, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
8 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0411 2.jpg
Aircraft Beechcraft T-44 pegasus posed in front of the University Air Center on March 22, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
9 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0290.jpg
Rob Ferl, director of the University of Florida's Astraeus Space Institute and distinguished professor of molecular biology at UF, poses for a picture during the Gator Fly-In event in Gainesville, Fla., on March 22, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
10 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0346.jpg
The pilot of the North American T-6B Texan II aircraft talking to a family at the Gator Fly-In on March 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Florida. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
11 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0378 1.jpg
Attendees gather to view the featured aircraft on display at the Gator Fly-In event in Gainesville, Florida, on March 22, 2025. The N352SR Cirrus SR22 is displayed in the middle of the center. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
12 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0193.jpg
Mark Estrada goes through safety instructions before offering the “Swamp Tour” to Gator Fly-In participants at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., on March 22, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
13 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0229 1.jpg
An overhead perspective of the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during a helicopter ride. The flyover ride is offered by Tier-1 Helicopters during the Gator Fly-In media event day in Gainesville, Fla., on March 21, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
14 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0306.jpg
Lawrence Oshins (left) talking to a Gator Fly-In attendee about the 1946 Luscombe 8A aircraft at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, March 22, 2025. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
15 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0351.jpg
Cessna L'19/01 Bird Dog on display at the Gator Fly-In on March 22, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
16 of 20 — IMG_0119.jpg
Lockheed Martin HC-130J “Combat King II” parks for the exhibition while a military official refuels the aircraft at the University Air Center on March 22, 2025. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
17 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0402.jpg
An L26-B Aero Commander on display at the static exhibit, with children admiring the aircraft and enjoying the moment with their families on March 22, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Andrea Fonseca/WUFT News)
18 of 20 — Gator Fly-In Photo Gallery/IMG_0340.jpg
The pilots of aircraft North American T-6B Texan II showing event attendees both the exterior and interior of their aircraft at the Gator Fly-In on March 22, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
19 of 20 — IMG_0300 1.jpg
A young child walks behind a Nanchang CJ-6A aircraft during the Gator Fly-In at the University Air Center on March 22, 2025. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
20 of 20 — IMG_0383.jpg
Event attendees gather around an aircraft to talk to military pilots during the Gator Fly-In at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Florida, on March 22, 2025. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)
The 9th annual Gator Fly-In Armed Services and Appreciation Day took off last Saturday at the University Air Center, where attendees got a firsthand view of several military and civilian aircraft displays.
This year’s theme was “Gators in Space" celebrating the University of Florida’s contribution to investigation and space exploration. Children’s activities, classic car displays, aircraft rides over “The Swamp,” food trucks, and live music were also included in the event.