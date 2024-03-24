Photo gallery: Thousands flock to see 8th annual Gator Fly-In
1 of 22 — 01 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 17.JPG
Attendees gather around the runway before the planes take off for the air show during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 22 — 02 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 08.JPG
George Griffith (left) and his grandson Owen, 1, (right) sit inside a Tier-1 Helicopter during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 22 — 03 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 06.JPG
Jermiane Medley (center) holds his daughter, Ava, on his shoulders while he and his wife, Dwan Medley, (left) talk to a woman during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 22 — 04 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 16.JPG
Two pilots prepare to take off for the Gator Fly-In air show during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 22 — 05 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 15.JPG
People stand outside one of the helicopters on display during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. The 8th annual Gator Fly-In includes various aircraft displays, vendors, food and a public air show that is open to the public. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 22 — 06 032224 Gator Fly-In AL 09.JPG
Two people watch as a helicopter lifts off the ground at the University Air Center Flight School during the annual Gator Fly-In media day in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, March 22, 2024. The Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day was hosted on Saturday, where this year's event was held in honor of women in aviation. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 22 — 07 032224 Gator Fly In VS 08.JPG
The University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is seen during an aerial flyover over in Gainesville, Fla., on Mar. 22, 2024. The flyover is a tour offered on the Gator Fly-in event on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024. (Valentina Sarmiento/WUFT News)
8 of 22 — 08 032224 Gator Fly In VS 12.JPG
Century Tower is seen during an aerial fly-over of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Mar. 22, 2024. The fly-over is a tour offered on the Gator Fly-in event on Saturday, Mar. 23, 2024. (Valentina Sarmiento/WUFT News)
9 of 22 — 09 032224 Gator Fly-In AL 01.JPG
The University of Florida is pictured from a University Air Center Flight School helicopter during the Gator Fly-In media day in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, March 22, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
10 of 22 — 10 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 13.JPG
A woman poses with her child for a picture in a helicopter on display during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
11 of 22 — 11 032224 Gator Fly-In AL 02.JPG
A helicopter from the University Air Center Flight School takes up journalists for an aerial tour of UF during the Gator Fly-In media day in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, March 22, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
12 of 22 — 12 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 02.JPG
People wait in line to tour the inside of a Navy aircraft at the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
13 of 22 — 11 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 03.JPG
Jocelyn Sowich, 8, sit inside one of the small planes on display during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
14 of 22 — 13 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 04.JPG
Martin Jackson looks inside one of the small planes on display during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
15 of 22 — 14 032224 Gator Fly In VS 14.JPG
Mark Estrada (left) and Tyler Wesley (right) exit a helicopter following an aerial fly-over in Gainesville, Fla., on Mar. 22, 2024. (Valentina Sarmiento/WUFT News)
16 of 22 — 15 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 12.JPG
People wait outside a large Navy aircraft to tour the inside of the plane during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
17 of 22 — 16 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 05.JPG
Jocelyn Sowich, 8, helps another girl step out of a small plane on display during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. The annual event was held this year in honor of women in aviation. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
18 of 22 — 17 032224 Gator Fly-In AL 06.JPG
Mark Estrada (right) and Tyler Wesley (left) watch as people prepare to go up in a helicopter to see an aerial view of The Swamp at UF during the Gator Fly-In media day at the University Air Center Flight School in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, March 22, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
19 of 22 — 18 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 14.JPG
A boy poses next to a helicopter on display during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
20 of 22 — 19 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 09.JPG
Merritt Shelbroke, 5, sits inside a helicopter on display during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
21 of 22 — 20 032324 Gator Fly-In Day Al 18.JPG
People walk around the grounds of the University Air Center during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
22 of 22 — 21 032324 Gator Fly-In Day AL 19.jpg
Three planes fly overhead for the air show during the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day at the University Air Center in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
The 8th annual Gator Fly-In Armed Services and Appreciation Day took place Saturday in Gainesville, where the public was welcomed to the University Air Center to get a taste of what it means to fly.
According to organizers, roughly 7,500 people flocked to the air center to peruse the various aircrafts, vendors, food trucks and airshows. This year’s fly-in offered a tribute to Richard “Spad” McSpadden, the previous Commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds who had attended the event in the past and died last October. On top of the tribute, the event also took the opportunity to celebrate women in aviation.