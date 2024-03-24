Photo gallery: Thousands flock to see 8th annual Gator Fly-In

6 of 22 — 06 032224 Gator Fly-In AL 09.JPG

Two people watch as a helicopter lifts off the ground at the University Air Center Flight School during the annual Gator Fly-In media day in Gainesville, Fla., Friday, March 22, 2024. The Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day was hosted on Saturday, where this year's event was held in honor of women in aviation. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)