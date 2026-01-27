Newberry Community School finalizing hiring, programs as fall enrollment approaches

During this first meeting of 2026, the Newberry Community School Board approved a motion to initially create 26 teaching positions, as the new charter school is set to open this fall.

At their monthly meeting on Monday evening at the historic Little Red Schoolhouse, the school board expects to add additional teacher positions in each grade depending on enrollment needs.

As they continue planning for the upcoming year, the board is also considering at least a 5% increase in teacher supplements for educators who take on additional roles, such as club sponsors or coaches, above what Alachua County currently pays.

“This is our chance to design this the way it should be for our community and to make it meaningful for these teachers,” board member Chuck Clemons said.

Principal Lacy Roberts is working on a frequently asked questions sheet to provide prospective employees further clarifications on insurance costs, retirement, sick-leave policy and related benefits. Roberts, who was hired in November, is overseeing all hiring efforts.

The board also plans on following the Alachua County School Board Calendar for days off, flex days and school cancellations. The proposed schedule for the 2026-2027 academic year consists of a 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. school day, with early release only on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Alachua County Public Schools follow a policy of early release every Wednesday.

Additionally, before- and after-care school programs will extend their hours. Panther PAWS (play, achieve, wonder, succeed) Before Care will open at 6:30 a.m., and PAWS After Care will run from 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., providing an additional 30 minutes from the current closing time. The initial registration fee will increase from $25 to $30 per family, with weekly rates increasing from $67 to $70.

A separate plan will be available for families who only need supervision on early release Wednesdays.

“As of right now, you’re either full-time or you’re not and we just felt it was important to give families coverage for those couple of hours,” Amber Yannone said, Roberts’ designee who is currently the clerk for Newberry elementary.

Coverage on early release Wednesdays will cost $30 per week, plus the registration fee.