WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbia County residents spurn project to recharge aquifer

WUFT | By Megan Gonzales-Mugaburu
Published February 22, 2026 at 12:45 AM EST

Columbia County commissioners and residents heard a presentation on Thursday on the Suwannee River Water Management District's project called Water First North Florida.

Their goal is to recharge the Floridan aquifer by pumping 40 million gallons of reclaimed waste-water through pipes across the state to over a dozen counties in north central Florida.

The catch? Columbia County is located right on top of the aquifer.

County Commissioner Tim Murphy said he doesn't want that water coming to his county.

WFNF Tim Murphy.wav

Activist Merrillee Jipson said she wants the community to push against the idea.

WFNF Merrillee Jipson.wav

The commissioners say they hope to see more research about the project.
Tags
Heard It On WUFT-FM Lake CityColumbia CountyNorth Florida
Megan Gonzales-Mugaburu
Megan is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Megan Gonzales-Mugaburu

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required