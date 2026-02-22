Columbia County residents spurn project to recharge aquifer

Columbia County commissioners and residents heard a presentation on Thursday on the Suwannee River Water Management District's project called Water First North Florida.

Their goal is to recharge the Floridan aquifer by pumping 40 million gallons of reclaimed waste-water through pipes across the state to over a dozen counties in north central Florida.

The catch? Columbia County is located right on top of the aquifer.

County Commissioner Tim Murphy said he doesn't want that water coming to his county.

Activist Merrillee Jipson said she wants the community to push against the idea.

The commissioners say they hope to see more research about the project.