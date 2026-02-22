Gainesville unplugs at Morningside Nature Center

The sounds of birds chirping and children laughing filled the air at Morningside Nature Center on Saturday, as visitors, vendors and employees interacted.

But the park was nearly absent of one thing — cell phones.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the park held an event called Gainesville Unplugged through the city of Gainesville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department. The event was meant to get people connected with nature and with the community, according to recreation leader Allison Bordini. It also encouraged visitors to stay off of their phones and be present in nature. It was free to the public, with the exception of a walking tour which cost $5 per person.

This is a new event for Gainesville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department. First discussed back in August, the team was trying to find ways to reach a broader audience within Gainesville.

“One goal we have is just to bringing people into our parks who we don’t see everyday,” said Bordini.

Located in east Gainesville, Morningside Nature Center was the first nature park established in Gainesville. But the park gets less traffic than other nature parks in Gainesville. This event brought attention to this area specifically. The event brought many visitors to the park for the first time, said Darby Guyn, the recreation leader for Sweetwater Wetlands Park, who was working the event.

The event featured interactive activities, which included a number of nature-inspired crafts which guests could take home. There were also yard games set up throughout the area. One appeal of the event was that there activities for kids of different ages, said attendee Mary Floyd, 67.

“Part of the fun for us is that it’s something we can do multigenerational,” said Floyd. Floyd was there with her daughter and granddaughter.

Isabel Bequer/WUFT News As part of a mile-long nature walk, visitors could feed cows and sheep. These animals are a part of the Morningside Nature Center’s Living History Farm. On Living History days, the farm comes to life as staff interpret daily life in 1870.

The event was intended to reach a wide range of ages, according to Guyn.

“Kids are a big target audience for us,” said Guyn. “But the event was pretty much for anyone who wants to get out into nature and trying to get away from the screens for a couple of hours.”

The event also featured a 1-mile walking trail, where visitors could visit the site’s Living History Farm. The trail also had a series of tables set up, where guests could learn about animal tracks, invasive and native plant species and controlled burns.

In addition to learning about nature, the event was also intended for guests to connect with the community. This included tables of local businesses and organizations.

“We’ve gotten to connect with a lot of cool vendors that I didn’t even know existed,” said Bordini.

One vendor, Briana Waltman, found the event through an Instagram post. She then reached out in order to set up a table dedicated to teaching people how to press plants at home.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know different people,” said Waltman. “Every vendor here has a different specialty and a different gift they’re sharing.”

There were also five different live entertainment groups throughout the day, including 1000 Voices, the Florida Gator Dazzlers, Mike the Magician, the Gypsy Guerilla Band and the Greenwood Morris Dancers.

The event received positive feedback from visitors, according to Bordini, and she is hopeful that it will be held again next year. Surveys and feedback from the event will be reviewed by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs department to determine whether the event will return.

The event also had more immediate outcomes. For many guests, Gainesville Unplugged introduced them to a new place in Gainesville where they could connect with nature.

“I didn’t know about this place before the event,” said Sanya Chaturvedi, 22. “And now I’m wondering if this is open apart from events as well. Maybe I can come here with my friends sometime.”