Honoring “The Human Fish”: Newton Perry

When Delee Perry was in the fifth grade, her teacher asked her to write about her hero. Perry, now 74, remembers other students writing about presidents and pioneers. But only one person came to her mind: her father.

Newton Perry, an underwater cinematographer, along with many other titles, was born in 1908 and raised in Ocala. In his 79 years of life, he became the swim coach at Ocala High School, founded Weeki Wachee Springs and opened Perry’s Swim School.

“I think swimming was born in him,” Delee said.

Delee said her grandmother would tell her stories of her father as a child, like when he would play and swim around and wouldn’t get out of the bath until he was shivering.

Growing up he would walk on dirt roads for the 6 miles it took to get to Silver Springs to swim.

Courtesy of Delee Perry Sepia portrait of Newton Perry.

“His biggest thrill was when a car came by and offered him a ride,” Perry said.

That’s why when he went to Ocala High School and realized there was no swim team, he created one. That’s why he founded Weeki Wachee Springs and reimagined underwater entertainment. And that’s also why a nonprofit in Ocala is planning to highlight Perry’s achievements with a plaque on the Walk of Fame in front of the historic Marion Theatre downtown.

“The whole reason to do this project is to honor somebody who really made this community proud,” said Adam Sines, Ocala Main Street exhibit coordinator.

The free event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on February 24. It’ll feature the Perry family history, Newton’s memorabilia and a movie Newt was in. Sines said the plaque the city of Ocala is installing cost roughly $4,200.

“The big thing we do at Ocala Main Street is historic preservation, and part of that is carrying things on to future generations,” he said.

Sines said he knows a lot of people in the community had ties to Newt Perry and his swim school. Sines went there himself.

So, when the mayor proclaimed January 6 as Newt Perry Day this year and the community applauded, Sines said he knew his organization had to “carry on his legacy” and take on the plaque project.

An exhibit to honor Perry already exists. It’s also run by Ocala Main Street and features memorabilia from Perry’s life, donated by Delee.

Sines said that the exhibit is about “people in the community that have stories worth telling.”

Perry’s swim school is 71 years old this year, and Delee still loves working there and teaching the kids.

“When they start grasping the idea that they can kick their feet and they can move their hands and they can get a breath of air and they can float on their back,” she said. “That’s just a real thrilling moment for me.”

The school brings her fond memories of her father. Delee said she looks out at the pool and recalls her father dropping his keys in the water for her to dive in after. She also remembers her father’s generosity, and how he’d offer essentially free swimming classes to residents who couldn't afford to pay for lessons.

“I don’t think he got enough credit during the time he was alive,” she said.

And she’s not the only one who thinks so. Courtland Richards, the master of ceremonies for Perry’s event, agrees with Delee and described Perry as an “unsung hero.”

“He had the kind of career that it would take 100 years for an average person to do,” he said.

Richards said there wasn’t anything Newt couldn’t tackle. From working as a stunt double for Johnny Weissmuller in the Tarzan films to introducing underwater “mermaid” shows to Weeki Wachee Springs, Newton Perry did it all.

And his film career didn’t end there. He also helped produce over 150 short films with Grantland Rice, most of which he didn’t even receive credit for.

Courtesy of Delee Perry Newton Perry (right) filming “Tarzan Finds a Son” in 1939 with Johnny Weissmuller (left) and Johnny Sheffield.

“During that time, extras and support staff did not get credit on the film,” Delee said.

Delee wants her father’s name remembered as both an educator, serving as both a principal and a swim coach, and as a film pioneer in Florida.

It was actually Richards’ idea to put the event on. He’s a photographer and used to take scuba diving lessons in Newton Perry’s backyard.

“Everything that I’ve done with my career in underwater photography and video and other photography has been influenced by Newt Perry,” he said.

He said he remembers free diving from 80 feet under Perry’s guidance and how he always had a positive word for everyone.

“He was always kind to everybody, even when we were failing at our scuba lessons in the family pool,” Richards said.

And despite his many accomplishments, that’s what Delee said she remembers most about her father: his kindness.

“He was my hero,” she said.