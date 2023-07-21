Robert & Susan Hollander Foundation

Today’s episode features the Robert and Susan Hollander Foundation supporting prostate cancer research. The foundation has found a way to combine wine making with fundraising, rewarding financial supporters with award-winning Zinfandels and Syrah/Rhone blends created by Dr. Robert Hollander. Tax deductible contributions to the foundation receive wine from his 2redWinery wine library as a gift. When Hollander was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he chose to channel his passion for winemaking to support research.

Hollander creates proprietary blends from a partnership with a Napa California winery. He uses crowd funding sites, such as Indiegogo to provide to help cover the wine barrel costs and all proceeds are donated to innovative researchers who are searching for a cure for this disease. Since its inception, the Hollander Foundation has provided numerous unrestricted grants to researchers throughout the U.S.

Robert and Susan Hollander Foundation

