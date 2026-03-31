Piesanos refreshes University Avenue location with new interior

Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza on West University Avenue unveiled a redesigned interior Monday, featuring an open layout, updated lighting and modern design elements.

Guests gathered ahead of the restaurant’s 11 a.m. opening for a ceremonial pizza cutting and ribbon cutting, mingling and eating slices of pizza as staff prepared for the day. The event marked the official debut of the redesigned dining space at 1250 W. University Ave.

With the redesign complete, the location enters a new chapter as a refreshed version of a longtime Gainesville establishment, continuing to serve students, families and customers in an updated space.

Founded in Gainesville in 2009, Piesanos has expanded across North and Central Florida. TheWest University Avenue location, just steps from the University of Florida, opened in 2014 and has served the community for more than a decade.

The improvements include new flooring, lighting, booths, tables and chairs, along with new wall décor and wood paneling. The renovation introduced a brighter, more modern look while preserving familiar elements of the restaurant.

Joel Mills, 54, a co-founder of Piesanos, said the redesign reflects a shift toward a more updated look. “Our original look was about 16 years old,” he said. “It fit the times then, but now we needed something more vibrant and contemporary.”

A mural by Molly Brady is displayed inside Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville on West University Avenue. (Alannah Peters/WUFT News)

Michael Akey, 26, general manager of the University Avenue location, said the redesign aimed to update the space while preserving its identity.

“I think we kept the integrity of the restaurant,” he said. “We used to have paintings on the wall, and now the same artist came in and painted new murals.”

The murals were created by local artist Molly Brady.

The restaurant remained open throughout the renovation, requiring construction to take place at night. Renovating the space while keeping the restaurant open presented logistical challenges, said Tim Rudd, 48, district operations manager for Piesanos.

“We had to get the restaurant ready to open every day at 11, dusting everything off and resetting the dining room while work was still going on,” he said.

The renovation was initially expected to take about three weeks but ultimately lasted closer to seven weeks, according to management. Delays were largely due to the challenges of coordinating overnight construction and completing major updates without interrupting daily operations.

For longtime customers, the changes enhance an already popular dining spot.

“At the end of the day, it’s the food,” said Edward Lavagnino, 52, owner of Gift Certificates & More and a Piesanos regular. “But this makes it feel more modern and like a place you want to sit and spend time. It makes the experience better.”

Lavagnino said the redesign improves the space without changing what customers already value about the restaurant.

Staff pose during a ribbon cutting at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza on West University Avenue in Gainesville on March 30, 2026. (Alannah Peters/WUFT News)

“It’s not just the food, it’s the whole service aspect,” said Michael Akey, 58, co-founder of Piesanos. Rudd said the redesign was intended to improve how customers experience the space. “We want everyone to be welcomed with a big smile and feel like they’re at home, like we’ve known them forever,” he said.

The reopening celebration included a ceremonial pizza cutting and ribbon cutting, with promotions planned throughout the day, including free pizza and raffle prizes.

Piesanos has grown beyond Gainesville in recent years, expanding to multiple locations across Florida. Lavagnino said the restaurant’s growth shows how a Gainesville-founded business can expand while maintaining its local identity.

“It makes you feel proud,” Lavagnino said. “When you go to other cities and recognize the brand from Gainesville, that means something.”