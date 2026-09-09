How one UF senior is making his musical theater dreams come true

Under the bright stage lights at New York City’s historic 54 Below, 21-year-old University of Florida student Cooper LaMontagne performed a never before heard soundtrack.

Award winning playwright, Steven Sater, and singer-songwriter James Bourne, debuted their work “Murder at the Gates” Sept. 4 with the help of young talent from across the country. Through a social media contest, Sater held open call auditions for the show

LaMontagne posted an Instagram reel and a Tik Tok video covering the show’s standout track, “A Fine Rigor Mortis.” He remembers sitting in a campus study room when he received a text message. Sater, the writer of his favorite musical, “Spring Awakening,” had just written to him saying he was selected.

“I freaked out,” LaMontagne said. “No way I'm performing with the guy that I have idolized for so long.”

“Murder at the Gates” is a crime mystery, featuring guests at a young woman’s birthday party. LaMontage described it as “‘Clue’ meets ‘Clueless,’” a real “whodunit” story.

Beneath the legendary stage known as Studio 54 lies the cabaret venue, Below 54, otherwise known as “Broadway’s Livingroom.” There, accompanied by a band and fellow aspiring Broadway performers, LaMontage sang “A Fine Rigor Mortis” once again. This time, for a real, breathing audience rather than through a screen.

“When I say an all-time dream come true,” he said. “If I could write it, it would be this.”

His teachers are also confident the stage is where LaMontagne belongs.

“Man, I knew Cooper was special right away,” said Andrew Cao, a UF theater and dance senior lecturer.

“Right away, just talking to him, I was like, ‘Oh, man, this guy, there's something very special,’” he said. “So special that I was like, ‘Let's connect.'”

LaMontagne credits Cao with his commitment to earn his bachelor’s in Fine Arts and Theater at UF.

“He's like, reason No. 1 why I'm at this school versus others,” he said.

After his freshman year of college, LaMontagne realized he wanted more. Aside from involvement in school performances, LaMontage founded Mountain Productions, in the summer of 2024.

Still, his passion for the stage had yet to peak.

With no opportunity to perform “Spring Awakening” at the time, he worked with his high school drama teacher and friends to license, direct, cast, rehearse and perform the musical that same summer. The group ended up selling out six shows in his hometown of Melbourne Beach.

“It was the most fulfilling thing I've ever done,” he said.

LaMontagne’s personal slogan and that of Mountain Productions became, “Don't wait for permission to start creating."

Mountain Productions will be hosting a cabaret series in Downtown Gainesville called “Off Main Street” this fall. It will take place at local venues, like the University Club, Loosey’s and Baby J's. In addition, LaMontagne is working with new writers to develop a brand-new musical as well as a spring show.

“We're very much open to branching out,” LaMontagne said. “We’re very open to anyone that's involved at community theaters in Gainesville, anyone that just wants to get their hands into the mud, get down and dirty with a new work and develop something.”

From childhood karaoke, to performing a brand new soundtrack on one of New York’s legacy stages, LaMontagne continues to achieve his dreams one performance at a time.

Now starting his senior year, LaMontage is set to graduate spring 2027.