Restoring the ‘old-Florida’ feel of the Chassahowitzka River Campground

As you trek along the Gulf coast’s winding roads and coastal setting, it’s easy to miss the untouched beauty Florida has to offer — especially with development stretching across much of the state. But tucked away in the southwest corner of Citrus County, the Chassahowitzka River Campground offers a serene, scenic escape from the bustling reality of modern Florida.

The 40-acre recreational site is a staple in the local community, complete with a campground and waterfront access to the Chassahowitzka River. Despite plans to sell or even privatize the property in September 2025, the campground is set to rebound in a huge way with repairs proposed by Citrus County.

“Our goal is to keep it as sort of that natural old Florida-type campground,” Citrus County Community Services Director Eric Head said. “We want to get the upgrades in that we need to … just some modernization but keeping that space as natural and rustic as we can.”

The county took ownership of the property in early September after signing a 40-year lease with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, commonly known as SWFWMD. Due to damage caused by major hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024, SWFWMD decided repairs to the property would be an inefficient use of funds and began planning to close and sell the Chassahowitzka River Campground. However, thanks to the efforts of community members, environmental activists and state representative J.J. Grow, Citrus County agreed to purchase the property and keep it open to the public.

Curan Ahern/WUFT News The Chassahowitzka River Campground’s dock has collapsed in many places and is no longer suitable for public use. Citrus County plans to prioritize dock reconstruction and is working with engineering group Kimley-Horn to evaluate safety concerns.

More than eight months have passed since the lease’s signing, and the county has announced plans to repair multiple areas of the property.

In early January, Citrus County commissioners voted to submit an $800,000 state appropriation request to the Florida Legislature, requesting funding for planned repairs.

All $800,000 of requested funds would go toward repairing the Chassahowitzka River Campground‘s waterfront facilities and campground utilities. If approved by the legislature, the funding will clear in the new fiscal year beginning July 1 and would supplement the county’s typical annual funding.

“We knew we were going to need some funding, so it was kind of imperative to get it done first,” Head said. “If something happens and it doesn’t get funded, we’ll certainly be back right out of the gate for next year, but we’ll also seek grants as well.”

Curan Ahern/WUFT News The Chassahowitzka River Campground dock sustained major damage during hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024. It is currently closed to the public.

Despite the wait, Citrus County plans to begin repairs immediately, before the proposed funding is released or withheld. According to Head, the county currently has $500,000 in funds allocated to the refurbishing of the property, while SWFWMD has pledged $200,000 in supportive funds to be spent on repairs. This means if the state approves the county’s appropriation request, Citrus County will have $1.5 million in total allocated funding — and it all will be used, Head said.

The county’s current priority is safety, as the dock area around the boat ramp is significantly damaged and not suitable for public use. The dock, which is the first area that will be repaired, is currently closed for public use. Large sections of the structure will need to be replaced entirely, according to Head.

Once repairs on the dock begin, the county then plans to prioritize repairs to the waterfront building, which previously served as the site’s store. The campground itself will be the last to be repaired.

Curan Ahern/WUFT News The Chassahowitzka River Campground is a welcoming site for nature enthusiasts and those looking for a scenic escape from modern development. Residents and travelers visit the campground to enjoy the river, wildlife and old Florida atmosphere.

However, the old store suffered significant damage and is no longer viable for reuse. Instead, Head said the county plans to turn the building into a modernized pavilion and restroom area for visitors to further enjoy the Chassahowitzka River Campground’s outdoor space.

Elaine Moore, 78, has been the campground’s administrator since 2012. She said the damage to the waterfront structures and campground property has caused business to slow. She also said repairs would make the Chassahowitzka River Campground much more popular.

“The lack of adequate facilities has definitely impacted our income,” Moore said. “We’re paying for porta-potties, we pay for the lighting … it’s tough.”

Though the site’s damage has raised major concerns about safety and fund allocation, residents, environmentalists and county officials alike understand the social, environmental and economic significance of the riverfront campground. Citrus County’s proposed repairs are expected to help restore the campground to its former state of natural tranquility.

Curan Ahern/WUFT News The Chassahowitzka River Campground offers a serene natural landscape full of wildlife and opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in nature. Kayaking is a popular activity to explore the secluded river.

“It’s also a huge tourist draw,” Head said. “They come up mainly to kayak, mainly to use the river, because it’s beautiful, it’s very natural and it’s not built up like a lot of rivers in Florida.”

Ryan Worthington, 49, of Clay County, was one of the Florida natives who coordinated protests in Citrus County when the campground was considered for sale in 2025. As an avid environmental advocate, he was pleased to see the property enter county control in 2025 and is optimistic about the planned repairs.

“That amount of money at the county level is pretty significant, but I’m sure the state can come off that money,” Worthington said. “Keep in mind, they had no problem shelling out $83 million for four acres of a sand lot in Destin.”

To him, the most important piece of these repairs is preserving the natural land and keeping it accessible for public use.

Worthington said the property is especially unique because it is one of the only places in Florida that provides access to the secluded Chassahowitzka River at a reasonable cost. Preserving the old Florida-style recreation the campground offers is paramount, according to Worthington, who described old Florida as “going out there and enjoying the natural resources as they are.”

If the site were to see huge increases in pricing, a decrease in parking space or overall accessibility, the renovations would be a failure in his eyes.

“There’s very little access to the Chaz, and that park provides it,” Worthington said. “As long as that’s not messed with too much, and the general public can go out, still access the Chaz and enjoy it, and services are restored, I think that’s great.”

Curan Ahern/WUFT News The Chassahowitzka River Campground’s old store building suffered severe hurricane damage and is no longer suitable for public use. Citrus County plans to replace the structure with a modernized pavilion with restrooms.

Citrus County is currently working with an engineering firm, Kimley-Horn, to evaluate the safety of the property’s dock and pilings. Once legislative funds clear and plans for repairs become concrete, the county will begin a public bidding process to attract construction companies.

While the county remains dedicated to preserving the property and keeping it “a very natural, very old Florida nature experience for people at a high-quality level,” as Head said, there is still much to be done.

For those hoping for a full revamp of the Chassahowitzka River Campground, there’s nothing to do but wait.

“If these repairs are put in place, it will continue to be a draw for Floridians from around the state and folks out of state as well,” Worthington said. “It’s a no-brainer investment that will benefit the local community and Floridians.”

