A mother's grief becomes a lifeline for others through the Dandelion Project

In a quiet Ocala cemetery, a disconnected phone is helping grieving families find comfort in the words left unsaid.

For Lisa Bolton, the wind phone offers a way to reconnect with her daughter, Kerri, who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2019. Through the Dandelion Project, a nonprofit she started with Kerri, Bolton now helps others navigate grief and addiction, including Christina Sloane, a mother who lost her daughter to stillbirth.

Together, the two women are finding healing through their shared experiences, proving that even when no one answers on the other end of the line, they can still be connected to their loved ones.