The lottery at large: Who wins and who gets hurt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Every day in stores across Florida, thousands of people pull out their wallets and purses to scratch a lottery ticket, hoping for a life-altering prize.

Most lose.

But some players won so frequently in recent years that luck alone can’t explain their good fortune, lottery watchdogs and statisticians said.

It’s likely some of these people are cheating, experts said, perhaps at the expense of other players, the government or family members in need.

“Instead of following the rules … there's always going to be those characters that are trying to game the system,” said Rob Kohler, a former official with the Texas Lottery.

To investigate people who repeatedly cashed in Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets, Fresh Take Florida reporters analyzed a dataset of all wins of at least $600 from 2015 through mid-December 2025 — nearly 1.5 million records.

Most people won big just once or twice during that 11-year span, reporters found.

Others won time and again.

According to Fresh Take Florida’s analysis:

Roughly 70 people have won 100 or more times since 2015. About a half dozen won 200 or more times, and one person won more than 300 times.

The number of repeat big winners – some of whom won on 15 or more scratch-off tickets in a single year – surged since 2015, far outpacing the growth in total winners.

Many players repeatedly beat baffling odds. In February 2023, an Orlando woman claimed 24 winning tickets. Sixteen times, she overcame odds of 1 in 4,000. Five times she overcame odds of 1 in 24,000. And three times she overcame odds of about 1 in 120,000.

Some prolific winners cashed in tickets in bunches. A Panama City man cashed in two tickets on Jan. 3, 2024, then four more on Jan. 8. Four days later, he collected another four wins. And 10 days later, he turned in seven winning tickets. For the year, he redeemed 138 winning tickets – or more than two a week.

Some top winners may not be the actual winners at all. Fresh Take Florida reporters reviewed nearly 100 criminal court cases dating back to 2015. The records describe players forging their names on tickets they didn’t purchase or trying to resell winning tickets to avoid automatic withholdings, such as back taxes and child support.

For nearly two months, reporters requested an interview with lottery officials.

They declined.

The lottery did not have staff available to speak, spokeswoman Alecia Collins wrote in an email.

She added: “The Florida Lottery does not track individual player purchasing behavior; however, players who purchase tickets more frequently may experience more wins over time simply due to increased participation.”

But to win repeatedly, and legitimately, at a game with such terrible odds is hard to believe, said Ron Wasserstein, executive director of the American Statistical Association.

“It doesn’t check that they would win that many times, even with buying a very large number of scratch-off tickets,” Wasserstein said. “The probability of that is so small as to make it unbelievable.”

Luck or something else?

In fiscal year 2024, the Florida Lottery was among the top lotteries in the country, with $9.4 billion in sales, 70% of which came from scratch-off tickets, according to its annual report .

Fresh Take Florida reporters spent months analyzing a dataset of players in Florida who claimed big scratch-off prizes.

Then reporters called dozens of the state’s most prolific winners. Most refused to talk, hanging up immediately after reporters identified themselves. Others said they won because they played a lot and were lucky.

But claiming just one big prize is hard. To win $1,000 on a scratch-off ticket, players typically have to beat odds of 1 in 1,500 or more, according to lottery records. The bigger the prize, the more difficult it is to win. For a prize worth $20,000, players often have to beat odds of 1 in 120,000.

It’s possible that the repeat wins that Fresh Take Florida reporters identified were legitimate, Wasserstein said.

Maybe the winners bought tickets in bulk or played only the games where the big-ticket prizes remain unclaimed. Maybe they found winning tickets that were accidentally discarded. Maybe they’re just that lucky.

But maybe not.

“Even if they are spending a lot of money on the lottery, it is very unlikely that they would win large prizes that many times,” Wasserstein said.

Ticket-cashing schemes do exist in Florida, according to watchdogs and a Fresh Take Florida review of court records.

Some people simply steal tickets, court documents show.

In Orlando in 2017, Laquaris Jackson reached over a convenience store counter and stole about 200 scratch-off tickets, a court affidavit said. Jackson told police that he took so many tickets that he asked strangers to help scratch them.

Jackson was charged with dealing in stolen property and pleaded no contest. When reached via email, he did not comment.

Others got more creative.

Lottery officials knew something was fishy when Kira Enders tried to collect a $1 million prize from the Pensacola lottery office in 2024. The ticket she held was actually two tickets crudely taped together, court documents said.

That’s not true, Enders told lottery investigators, arguing the halves came from a single ticket. She said the ticket fell out of her car and was soaked by an overnight storm. When she tried to scratch it the next day, it ripped.

“Enders stated that she really thought the tickets belonged together and did not realize that they were different tickets despite the fact that they were obviously different,” according to a warrant from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Enders was charged with presenting an altered state lottery ticket, forging a lottery ticket with intent to defraud and grand theft. She pleaded no contest and received two years of probation with adjudication withheld.

Enders said the Florida Lottery blamed her for something she didn’t do intentionally and has considered pressing charges.

“They should be held accountable,” Enders said. “If I had to do probation…somebody should be held accountable at that office. How can they get away with this?”

Other illegal schemes are not as obvious.

In some cases, players buy winning tickets from the original ticket owner. The buyers pay a fraction of the prize amount, usually because the owner wants to remain anonymous, said Dawn Nettles, a Texas Lottery watchdog.Some original ticket owners are drug users who need cash quickly or undocumented people who want to avoid government attention, said Skip Garibaldi, a mathematician and former professor at Emory University and UCLA who has investigated lotteries.

Others owe back taxes or child support – debts that the state would garnish when the players tried to claim their prize.

“Oftentimes, Florida Lottery players and retailers purchase and redeem large tickets for other players to assist them with avoiding taxes and other State-Owed Debt,” a Florida Lottery investigator wrote in a 2018 warrant affidavit.

In 2021, in an Escambia County convenience store, Milan Khatri attempted to purchase what he thought was a winning ticket from a Florida Lottery investigator.

Khatri approached the undercover officer who had just presented the store’s clerk with a fake $1,000 winning ticket, court records show.

He told the officer he would buy the winning ticket from the officer — saving the agent a trip to a lottery office, where winners claim big prizes, according to a criminal report from the lottery. The officer agreed, and Khatri paid him $700.

Khatri pleaded guilty to offering to transfer the right to claim a lottery prize, a misdemeanor. Following his arrest, Khatri told officers that he had twice bought winning tickets from players.

Lottery records show Khatri claimed 10 winning tickets worth a combined $10,000 between 2019 and 2021.

He could not be reached for comment.

Two bills in the Florida Legislature last session sought to crack down on lottery scams.

Lawmakers this year proposed companion bills that would have increased the penalty for lottery fraud, making it a third-degree felony for players and retailers who falsify documents or engage in other scams. Both bills died in committee.

Avoiding child support

These scams hurt real people. Sometimes they’re the people who need help the most.

Last year, Aubrey Pierce walked into a 7-Eleven in north Tampa, plopped down $50, and walked out with a $25,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off ticket.

The maroon ticket with gold letters and sparkles that looked like gold nuggets had beaten odds of roughly 1 in 120,000 and held a $20,000 prize.

But Pierce owed $70,000 in child support, according to a report from the Office of the State Attorney.

If Pierce tried to cash the ticket himself, he’d get nothing. The entire amount, about $15,000 after taxes, would go to the mothers of his children, the report said.

So Pierce gave the ticket to his longtime friend, Keith O’Connor, the City of Tampa’s neighborhood enhancement manager.

“By O’Connor cashing the ticket instead of Pierce, Pierce was able to avoid paying child support from the winnings,” the state attorney's report said. “As a result of these actions, the mothers of Pierce’s children did not receive funds from the winnings to which they were entitled.”

O’Connor was fired after investigators uncovered the exchange. But the attorney’s office said it found no evidence that he knowingly tried to help Pierce avoid paying child support.

O'Connor, who was also a former deputy chief of police for the City of Tampa, thought Pierce was paying the maximum child support and that he was not obligated to pay any more, said O’Connor’s attorney, Ralph Fernandez. Fernandez said O'Connor was fired because he was a city leader.

"If this had been anybody else, they would have done nothing about it," Fernandez said.

Pierce could not be reached for comment, and the mother of at least one of his children declined to comment.

Hannah Miller/Fresh Take Florida Some players credit their wins to playing in bulk.

Avoiding taxes

The first time Julio Vicente Nunez of Santa Rosa Beach in the Panhandle played the lottery, he won $500, he said. He’s been playing ever since.

Nunez, who owns a construction company, claimed 100 scratch-off tickets worth $179,000 between 2015 and mid-December 2025, according to lottery data.

He bought nearly all the tickets himself, Nunez told a Fresh Take Florida reporter. But, on two occasions, he claimed a $1,000 ticket for someone who wanted to remain hidden, possibly someone who owed back taxes, he said.

“If you owe taxes to the IRS, they’re going to take it from there, right there,” Nunez said. “If you owe the government a penny, they’re going to take it … That’s why so many people, they don’t cash them themselves. They know they owe money.”

Here’s how Nunez said he cashed in the tickets he didn’t buy:

Someone Nunez knew, who didn’t want to show up on the government’s radar, approached him. He offered Nunez $500 for a winning $1,000 ticket.

Nunez took the deal, claimed the ticket and paid about $300 in taxes. He walked away with roughly $200.

Nunez has made many visits to lottery offices, data show. Since 2015, he has visited a claim center 84 times.

He claimed three winning tickets last July alone. Two tickets beat odds of worse than 1 in 5,000, and one beat odds of worse than 1 in 9,000, data show.

Nunez has not been charged with any lottery-related crimes.

Neither has George Bunassar of Miami, who visited a lottery office almost twice as often as Nunez, data show.

He claimed big-winning tickets every month last year, sometimes multiple times per month, Fresh Take Florida found.

Since 2016, Bunassar has cashed in 178 winning scratch-off tickets, worth $251,000. Only 11 people in Florida have cashed in that many tickets since 2015.

Bunassar, a real estate agent, said he sometimes buys 10 tickets at a time and has bought entire books of tickets before. A book can include dozens or a few hundred tickets, depending on the game.

Bunassar called playing the lottery a habit.

“Whenever I can afford it, I buy,” he said.

Nettles, the lottery watchdog, said scratch-off tickets are addictive. She’s seen players spend their last dollar on a ticket, then take their winnings to buy more tickets.

Garibaldi, the mathematician, estimated that Bunassar would have to spend at least $1,500 a day since 2021 to win as often as he did. That’s roughly $4.9 million total.

But he wondered if that’s how Bunassar won so often.