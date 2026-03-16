WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spicing up the mayor's race, sports engineering, Legislative lookback, a real piece of quirk

WUSF | By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
Anthony Gilbert
Among Anthony Gilbert's priorities as he runs for mayor in Tampa are youth development, neighborhood engagement and building stronger community connections.

East Tampa native Anthony Gilbert is best known online as a food influencer exploring hidden culinary spots. Now he’s bringing a full plate of ideas to local politics. We get a taste of his plans.

Also on the show, why Florida Poly wants to get into college athletics, lawmakers are readying for overtime and a love letter to the state's underbelly.

A gut feeling about City Hall

(0:00) Isn’t there a saying about the best way to a community’s heart is through its stomach? Well, it’s something like that. But there’s a Tampa native who wants to be mayor. He also happens to be a popular Instagram food influencer who says his work has helped shape his vision for city’s future.

GUEST:

  • Anthony Gilbert, candidate for Tampa mayor

Poly wants a sports program

(12:02) Florida Polytechnic — famous for its futurist architecture and top-ranked STEM programs — plans to begin field varsity sports teams. The school hopes this new chapter will attract more students, energize the campus and strengthen ties with the community. What can be expected?

GUEST:

  • Katherine Smith, Spectrum Bay News 9 sports reporter

They'll be back in April

(21:08) Tallahassee lawmakers adjourned last week without passing a state budget. That’s pretty much their most important task. So, all eyes are on special sessions planned for April. Meantime, controversial bills on DEI bans, domestic terrorism and voter verification did pass. Our expert in the Capitol breaks down the fights, the wins and what’s still up in the air.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Essays on Flori-duh

(36:10) So, you think Florida's a strange place. We amuse you. A Tampa native noticed that reaction around the country, so she dived headfirst into the state’s quirks. The result is a new book, “Anywhere Else,” which paints a picture that’s equal parts chaos and charm.

GUEST:

  • Rachel Knox, author and bookseller
Tags
Your Florida
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required