Former Prince Andrew arrested over suspicion of misconduct in public office

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 19, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, was arrested in the United Kingdom on Thursday on a charge of suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Last week, police in England said they were looking into claims that the former Prince Andrew sent confidential trade reports to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during Andrew’s time as the U.K.’s envoy for international trade.

For more on the fallout, host Scott Tong speaks to CNN’s Max Foster outside Buckingham Palace.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

