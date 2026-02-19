Gainesville to install speed ticket cameras in school zones

Speed ticketing cameras are coming to some school zones across Gainesville within the next few weeks, the first moves in a broader project intended to discourage drivers from racing past students during school hours.

The first cameras are expected to go live within weeks near Lincoln Middle and Talbot Elementary, Gainesville police spokesman Arthur Forgey said. Additional speed ticket cameras will be installed at more schools in the future, along with red light cameras, he said. Tickets will be $100 for speeders.

“We are starting slow,” Forgey said. “Just to learn the ins and outs of the program and get familiar before we adopt it at all of our schools.”

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is also setting up speed ticket cameras at schools outside the city limits, Capt. Chris Sims said.

The police department said it selected the initial school zones based on traffic data showing higher levels of speeding violations. While the long-term plan is to expand the cameras citywide, officials want to monitor this first phase before expanding.

Warnings will be sent to speeding drivers for a period of time before they receive costly tickets. Police will publish online a public service announcement video before the cameras and tickets go live. Officers will also work with local news outlets to help spread the word.

“There will be a learning period, a grace period, for motorists,” Forgey said. “We want to give people time to adjust and make sure they’re aware.”

The city hopes to educate the public before drivers receive tickets. During the grace period, warnings may be issued, but citations will eventually follow if violations continue.

The cameras are part of a photo-enforcement system operated in partnership with RedSpeed USA, a traffic camera vendor. If a vehicle is detected speeding during school zone hours, the camera will capture a photograph of the car and its license plate.

The footage is first reviewed by the vendor, then passed along to the police department, where it is verified again by a trained traffic enforcement officer before a citation is issued.

“Every one of the violations has to be looked at by a State of Florida traffic enforcement officer employed by the city,” Forgey said. “That’s the only person that will be able to issue a notice of violation.”

The ticket is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. Owners may dispute the violation by submitting an affidavit stating they were not the driver. They must also identify who was operating the vehicle at the time.

Forgey said the process is designed with safeguards to prevent errors and ensure fair enforcement.

Ronnie Pomposini, a school guard with the Gainesville Police Department who works near one of the affected intersections, said he believes the cameras will make his job safer and more effective.

“It’s an added measure to protect the students, the children as well, and pedestrians alike,” Pomposini said. “It makes motorists more aware that we’re monitoring traffic patterns in the community.”

Pomposini has worked his crossing post for about four years and said that, while he hasn’t seen a student hit, speeding violations do happen. The traffic is often heavy and congested during morning drop-offs and afternoon pickups.

“Slow down. Let’s make sure the kids are safe,” he said.

While the cameras will issue civil citations, Forgey emphasized that the program is not about generating revenue. It’s about protecting children.

“If they were about revenue instead of safety, you’d see them up all over the city, not just in school zones,” he said. “Our most important asset is our children. We’re committed to keeping them safe.”

The police department said it will track the cameras’ effectiveness and share the results publicly with parents, school leaders and the community.

“Everything we do is public record,” Forgey said. “We’ll be more than happy to share the results of what’s going on with these cameras.”

If the cameras prove successful, the city plans to expand the program to all school zones in Gainesville. Officials will evaluate staffing needs and administrative procedures as the program grows.

“The goal is to have zero violations,” Forgey said. “And for our kids to get to school safely every single day.”_