More than turning dirt: New Ocala fire station supports growing community

OCALA – Construction of Ocala Fire Rescue Station 8 commenced Thursday, with about 50 residents and elected officials gathering in support at the groundbreaking ceremony. The new facility represents what officials here hope is a significant step in enhancing emergency response and ensuring community safety.

The city of Ocala has experienced a lot of growth recently and its efforts to support the new and existing community are apparent.

“This represents more than just a building,” said City Manager Peter Lee. “We continue to be committed to public safety and responsible growth in this area. We look forward to seeing this thing out of the ground and seeing what it does for our community.”

The $4.6 million public investment in a new fire station is Ocala’s proactive approach to support its community, city officials said, while extending the reach that the Ocala Fire Rescue team can serve. Growth is a sign of a thriving community, but this growth comes with great responsibility.

“As leaders, it is our duty to ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace with the development of our city,” said City Council President, Ire Bethea, Sr. “This fire station represents that commitment. It ensures relevance in this area and the health, the protection, and rapid response that they require.”

Bethea said public safety plays a large role in where families choose to live and where businesses choose to invest, and this station will provide the consistent service that people look for.

Gentry Welch/WUFT News The rendering for Station 8 stands in front of the construction site where it will soon be built.

The station site has direct access to Interstate 75 from U.S. Highway 27 and connects to State Road 40. The location gives an operational advantage, according to fire rescue officials, as it will help to reduce response times and is in the center of rapidly growing communities.

The addition of Station 8 will also expand staffing opportunities. “We’re planning for a minimum of 15 dual-certified firefighter EMTs who will operate out of this facility,” said Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn. “That means more hands on deck, more resources available, and ultimately, a safer community.”

The multimillion-dollar investment will fund a three-bay fire station designed to house both a fire engine and a rescue unit. The station is a part of a broader strategy of the fire team that has shown to strengthen the department in recent years, including the addition of three rescue units and equipping all seven existing stations with fire suppression systems.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The project aligns with Ocala’s growth plans and the fire rescue team's long-term strategy to build a stronger and safer city.

Welborn said the groundbreaking represented a lot to him and his team. “This is far more than just a box being checked,” he said. “It is a victory for the community. It is proof that when we plan, work together and lead with purpose, we can achieve incredible things.”

The department has come a long way and expanded its capabilities tenfold in what was a long-term effort of progress. As construction begins, city leaders say they have a common goal: ensure that the city of Ocala grows and its ability to protect lives does too.

