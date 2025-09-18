Democrat David Jolly says cost-of-living issues can help him become governor

Florida Republicans have dominated in recent electoral races, but a Democrat says cost-of-living issues can help him become governor in 2026.

"I'm not foolish. I know what it's like to be a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in the state of Florida, but I am an idealist,” said David Jolly on Thursday, speaking at a political forum in Tallahassee.

He said voters want a more affordable Florida and accused the GOP — which has a supermajority in the Legislature and fills all statewide Cabinet positions — of not delivering.

"We have a crisis in the state of Florida,” he said. “I'm giving voice to voters who are screaming about it right now, and they're being ignored."

Jolly, who lives in the Tampa Bay area, is a former Republican congressman who left the party because of President Donald Trump.

The most well-known Republicans in the governor’s race are former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and U.S. Representative Byron Donalds , who Trump endorsed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited in 2026, hasn’t said who he’ll support. There's speculation it could be Jay Collins, his new lieutenant governor, or even his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis. But neither has announced a candidacy.

Calling Jolly a “political chameleon,” the Republican Party of Florida says it’s confident the GOP will keep the governor’s seat after the 2026 election.

“With Florida’s 1.3M GOP edge, his far-left gun grab will only cement his loss in 2026. Florida stands for freedom, not control,” it wrote after Jolly announced his candidacy in June.

Former Florida Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo is running as an independent.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

