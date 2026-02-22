WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Photo gallery: Strawberry Festival

WUFT | By Riana Morales
Published February 22, 2026 at 4:02 PM EST
Kathryn and Ian Baxter share a kiss at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Kathryn and Ian Baxter share a kiss at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT)
Bryce Eder looks through the strawberry field at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Bryce Eder looks through the strawberry field at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Terry Nestlebush and his granddaughter, Dylan Grawbowski, head toward the strawberry field at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Terry Nestlebush and his granddaughter, Dylan Grawbowski, head toward the strawberry field at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
A family pets a cow at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
A family pets a cow at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Brooklyn Eder eats a strawberry at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Brooklyn Eder eats a strawberry at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Rhett Bunevich does a flip on bouncing mat at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Rhett Bunevich does a flip on bouncing mat at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Matthew Brimblecom slam dunks a basketball at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Matthew Brimblecom slam dunks a basketball at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Clinton Carroll IV enjoys the bubble station at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Clinton Carroll IV enjoys the bubble station at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Zac Petty sings at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Zac Petty sings at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Colton Strickland sits on bench while his mother, Adriane, tries to snap a photo at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Colton Strickland sits on bench while his mother, Adriane, tries to snap a photo at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Brooklyn Eder skips through the strawberry field at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Brooklyn Eder skips through the strawberry field at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Summer Jiang eats a strawberry at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Summer Jiang eats a strawberry at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Myla Woodard takes q photo of her parents Eric and Brittney Woodard at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Myla Woodard takes q photo of her parents Eric and Brittney Woodard at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Honey Murphy selects flowers to purchase at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)
Honey Murphy selects flowers to purchase at The Bryer Patch Strawberry Festival on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Riana Morales/WUFT News)

The Bryer Patch, a fourth-generation family-owned produce and flower u-pick at The Boyd Farm in Newberry, held its 4th Annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday.
Riana Morales
Riana is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
