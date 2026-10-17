What the clouds can tell you about the forecast

The foundation of Earth's water cycle, which can help drive both short-term weather and long-term climate patterns, is clouds.

Clouds form when water vapor rises into the atmosphere, cools and eventually condenses into tiny water droplets or ice crystals. When enough of these droplets or crystals bond together, they become visible clouds.

Depending on their composition, clouds can be associated with anything from fair weather to severe thunderstorms.

NOAA Cloud classification chart

There are 10 main types of clouds, but the World Meteorological Organization says when primary cloud types are broken down into their various varieties, there can be 100 or more different classifications.

For people living in the Sunshine State, understanding the most common types of clouds can provide clues about what is happening in the atmosphere.

Here are the top 10 cloud types to know about in the Sunshine State.

1. Cirrus (High-level cloud)

Altitude: 16,000 feet+

Description: Narrow-banded white clouds that have a hair-like appearance. Made of ice crystals rather than water droplets. Have a higher altitude over warmer, tropical climates versus more temperate regions. In the Sunshine State, cirrus clouds are more often spotted during the cooler months and can help amplify colors at sunset. When they are spotted in a scattered nature, they indicate fair weather is ahead but when layer appears thick, they could signify that a storm system is ahead.

A photo of cirrus clouds over Florida.

/ NOAA A photo of cirrus clouds over Florida.

2. Cirrocumulus (High-level cloud)

Altitude: 16,000 feet+

Description: Often short-lived and resemble grains or fish scales. They are made mostly of ice crystals mixed with tiny supercooled water droplets. Cirrocumulus aren't too terribly common in Florida but can be found after a significant temperature change following a cold front during the winter.

UCAR Photo of cirrocumulus clouds.

3. Cirrostratus (High-level cloud)

Altitude: 20,000 feet+

Description: Thin clouds composed of ice crystals that can seemingly cover the entire sky. Often pale, they can make the sky appear hazy. They create a halo around the Sun or Moon and can indicate that precipitation is on the way. Cirrostratus are more noticeable during the fall, winter and spring months. Because of their effects on light, they can help form what are known as "sundogs" and "sun pillars."

NWS Photo of cirrostratus clouds.

4. Altocumulus (Mid-level cloud)

Altitude: 6,500 - 25,000 feet

Description: Thick clouds that often look like ripples and can warn of an impending weather shift. They often appear on warm, humid mornings and can foreshadow thunderstorms or an approaching cold front. While they have a similar appearance to cirrocumulus clouds, altocumulus clouds appear much darker and much bigger.

NWS Photo of altocumulus clouds over Florida.

5. Altostratus (Mid-level cloud)

Altitude: 6,000 - 23,000 feet

Description: Gray or dark-colored sheets of clouds that signal a change in the weather is on the way. Commonly form as moisture spreads out from thunderstorms or ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. Can produce light precipitation, but most of the heavy precipitation comes from other forms of clouds.

University of Minnesota Morris Photo of altostratus clouds.

6. Nimbostratus (Mid-level cloud)

Altitude: 2,000 - 18,500 feet

Description: These clouds are thick enough to block out sunlight and produce steady precipitation. Most commonly spotted during cooler months, when instability is not around to produce thunderstorms. Due to Florida's warm climate, cumulonimbus clouds are more common.

NOAA Photo of nimbostratus clouds.

7. Cumulus (Low-level cloud)

Altitude: 1,000 - 6,500 feet

Description: One of the most common types of clouds in Florida. They are puffy, white clouds that form due to rising warm air during the morning and afternoon. Once warm, moist air causes them to grow rapidly, the cloud turns into what is known as cumulus congestus, or what is commonly called a towering cumulus. While in the cumulus form, the puffy clouds do not produce precipitation.

NOAA Weather observation equipment with cumulus clouds in the background.

8. Stratocumulus (Low-level cloud)

Altitude: 1,000 - 6,500 feet

Description: Often appear as low, lumpy clouds when air moves ashore after a cooler, drier air mass works in off the ocean. Conditions can vary from partly cloudy to overcast, with only light precipitation possible.

University of Wisconsin Photo of stratocumulus clouds.

9. Stratus (Low-level cloud)

Altitude: 1,000 - 6,500 feet

Description: Uniform gray or whitish layers of clouds that produce overcast skies. Most often occur during the cooler months and behind cold fronts. These clouds have been described as "high-altitude fog" because true fog exists much closer to the surface.

University of Wisconsin Photo of a layer of stratus clouds.

10. Cumulonimbus (Low to high-level cloud)

Altitude: 1,000 - 70,000 feet

Description: Storm clouds are common in Florida when there is enough moisture is present. The bottom of the cloud is dark, with the top of the cloud often looking like an anvil. They are most common during the warm season but can be spotted year-round. Generally, the higher the cloud top, the more severe weather is possible, ranging from gusty winds to hail and even tornadoes.