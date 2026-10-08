WATCH LIVE: Florida governor holds briefing on Hurricane Isaias
The governor announced 25 counties were in states of emergency Wednesday, including several in North Central Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to brief media on possible threats from Hurricane Isaias.
Isaias became a Category 1 storm in the southwestern Gulf late Wednesday. It is the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. It is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday near the Alabama-Florida border.
Officially, the NHC has the cyclone coming ashore as a minimal Category 1 hurricane, which could be stronger or weaker depending on how much time the hurricane is exposed to hostile conditions.
READ MORE: Hurricane Isaias details, track and timeline
The following North Central Florida counties are under a state of emergency:
- Columbia
- Dixie
- Gilchrist
- Hamilton
- Lafayette
- Suwannee
- Taylor
The state is staging the following resources in Tallahassee and the Santa Rosa to help recovery efforts as needed:
- Generators
- Fuel
- Flood Barriers
- Boxed Water Pallets
- Shelf-Stable Meals
- Flood Buckets
- Tarps
- Tiger Dams
- Sandbags
WUFT and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network are monitoring the storm and will provide updates on WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM and WUFT.org.