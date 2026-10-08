WATCH LIVE: Florida governor holds briefing on Hurricane Isaias

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to brief media on possible threats from Hurricane Isaias.

Isaias became a Category 1 storm in the southwestern Gulf late Wednesday. It is the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. It is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday near the Alabama-Florida border.

Officially, the NHC has the cyclone coming ashore as a minimal Category 1 hurricane, which could be stronger or weaker depending on how much time the hurricane is exposed to hostile conditions.

The following North Central Florida counties are under a state of emergency:



Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Lafayette

Suwannee

Taylor

The state is staging the following resources in Tallahassee and the Santa Rosa to help recovery efforts as needed:



Generators

Fuel

Flood Barriers

Boxed Water Pallets

Shelf-Stable Meals

Flood Buckets

Tarps

Tiger Dams

Sandbags

WUFT and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network are monitoring the storm and will provide updates on WUFT-TV, WUFT-FM and WUFT.org.