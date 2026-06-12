WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Storm Isaias

The latest information from WUFT and Florida Storms.

For continuous coverage, tune in now to the YouTube stream from Florida Storms and WUFT. We’re tracking the storm as it moves through the Gulf. Stay informed as conditions change in real time.

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required