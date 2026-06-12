Tropical Storm Isaias
The latest information from WUFT and Florida Storms.
For continuous coverage, tune in now to the YouTube stream from Florida Storms and WUFT. We’re tracking the storm as it moves through the Gulf. Stay informed as conditions change in real time.
-
While NOAA predicted a below-normal hurricane season, local officials still encourage residents to prepare early.
-
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane on Friday. The cyclone is headed towards the northern Gulf but moisture will impact much of Florida.
-
Florida faces continued heavy rain and flooding concerns as the strengthening tropical system moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, with landfall possible late Friday or early Saturday.
-
A strengthening El Niño could bring Florida a wetter, cloudier and stormier dry season. Here is why the risk of flooding, squall lines and tornadoes typically increases—especially across Central and South Florida.
-
Gradual development is possible this week, but it will likely take the whole week for anything to develop. Rain across Florida this week is due to a front and local effects.
-
Water restrictions remain in effect in Alachua County despite a wetter August, as groundwater levels continue to lag after months of below-average rainfall.