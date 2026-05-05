Why the Cone Is Only Part of the Headline: Day 3 Hurricane Prep Week

One of the most common mistakes during hurricane season is focusing too narrowly on the cone. NOAA’s message today is simple: understand the forecast—and remember, the cone does not show the full footprint of danger. Rely on official forecasts and trusted weather sources—not sensational headlines—to understand a storm’s potential impacts. Click the YouTube video below to learn more.

The forecast cone shows where the storm’s center is most likely to track.

It does not show the size of the storm—and it does not limit where impacts can occur. Those impacts can reach far inland and well outside the cone.

A threatening hurricane forces evacuations. Remember your ABC's:



⏺️ Approved routes

⏺️ Bags packed

⏺️ Children & Pets



Know your zone ➡️ https://t.co/ntKYwD3IPv#HurricanePrep pic.twitter.com/mYJQG0SmDk — NCDOT (@NCDOT) May 4, 2026

NHC Video: How to use the cone graphic

The next step is to stop treating the cone like a comfort zone—and start focusing on the specific hazards forecast for your community. Because when those risks begin to take shape…timing your decisions can make all the difference.