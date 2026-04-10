Why a Colorado university matters to Florida’s hurricane season

It may seem counterintuitive, but one of the most trusted names in Atlantic hurricane forecasting is nowhere near the coast.

The Caribbean is slightly warmer than normal, while the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are slightly cooler than normal. This pattern of Atlantic sea surface temperatures provides mixed signals regarding the potential for an above- or below-normal Atlantic #hurricane season pic.twitter.com/LKemIfjCJj — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 9, 2026

Colorado State University has spent decades helping shape expectations for hurricane season, and for Florida, that forecast carries special weight.

Colorado State’s next seasonal hurricane forecast is scheduled for June 11, and CSU says it issues four Atlantic seasonal forecasts each year — the first in April, followed by updates in June, July, and August.

Here's a quick look at the predictions for the 2026 hurricane season in Florida, when it begins and ends and how El Niño could impact it. https://t.co/FizhWIf3td — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) April 10, 2026

For Florida, that means another early read on the signals that can help shape preparation well before the heart of hurricane season.