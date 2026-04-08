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EF0 tornado hits South Florida's neighborhood, no injuries reported

FPREN | By Irene Sans
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

After a very dry season, storms have returned with Ben. This week has been very wet—Wednesday, April 8, is the third-wettest day in Miami since Thanksgiving, and Tuesday was the fourth-wettest day since Thanksgiving.

This week continues to produce records and interesting events. In the Palm Springs North neighborhood of Miami-Dade County, a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service evaluated damage left by a thunderstorm that formed along the northern portion of Miami-Dade County, crossing I-75 and the Turnpike. The storm produced a short-lived EF0 tornado in the Palm Springs North community. Estimated peak winds were 85 mph, and it had a track of about half a mile.

The strong winds knocked down trees, which ultimately caused power outages for many in the neighborhood. Many residents reported being frightened by the sound. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Strong to severe thunderstorms continued today, mainly across Palm Beach County, and some storms could eventually move south toward Broward and North Miami-Dade counties.

Expect the heaviest downpours to wind down after 10 PM. Thursday will start with some lingering morning rain showers across Southeast Florida, while additional downpours may develop again after noon. A drying trend is expected just in time to end the week and start the weekend.
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Irene Sans
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