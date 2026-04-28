The Frazer School to represent at Houston robotics competition
Students from The Frazer School in Gainesville will represent Florida in a robotics competition in Houston from April 29 to May 2.
They’re part of FIRST LEGO League, a global robotics network that promotes STEM education in elementary and middle schools.
WUFT’s Tess Lippincott stopped by for a visit recently to learn about their work and meet the five-member team: seventh graders James Du, Dennis Chi, Jacob Li, Andrew Zhao, and fourth grader Daniel Chi.
They’re known as the Turbo Gatorbots.