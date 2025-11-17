Rebuilding paradise: How a Florida coastal town is bouncing back after three consecutive hurricanes

Cedar Key is a small town off the west coast of Florida known for its beachy, paradise-like atmosphere.

In 2024, it experienced three hurricanes in the span of two months: Debbie, Idalia and Helene. The storms knocked out homes and businesses, altering the lives of everyone on the island.

Now, a year later, Cedar Key is still recovering from the damage.

We looked into how some residents are adapting to their newly found circumstances and how they plan to build back the Cedar Key they once knew.

