Channel of moisture streams over northern Florida; wet outlook

The week will end with increased shower and thunderstorm activity across much of the Southeast. A low-pressure system entering the region will lead to plenty of moisture, which will cause instability. The moisture channel will continue streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico across Florida and the Carolinas throughout the weekend.

Storms, some severe, on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The middle of the week has been marked by a stationary front stretching along the Gulf Coast. This stationary front will continue around the same general area through late Thursday. By Friday, a low-pressure system will swing from the west and start to move the precipitation, which will continue to aid the production of showers and thunderstorm activity across the Panhandle, North of Florida, and parts of Central Florida.

Storms will move through on Friday afternoon and evening, some could turn severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms across the state's northern half on Thursday and another one for Friday over the same general region. We will monitor closely in case this threat increases, especially on Friday. As of now, we forecast isolated severe storms that, with the aid of the sea breeze, could spark damaging wind gusts of at least 60 mph and hail.

Drought monitor update through 7 a.m. Tuesday April 29.

This stretch of unstable weather could dent the drought. Unfortunately, we will not know this until next Thursday, May 15. Remember, the drought monitor goes from Tuesday morning through the next seven days, closing on the following Tuesday morning. However, the report itself is released on Thursday mornings. The drought monitor publication, which will be released on Thursday, May 8, in the morning, does not reflect the rain that fell between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.

South Florida continues dry

Lake levels briefly went up after the weekend’s rains. Many lakes across Broward County have now hidden their brownish waterlines. However, with the dry stretch expected to continue through the weekend, the lake levels could once again drop for most. The forecast does not show significant rain for the rest of this week. There’s a slight chance for a few passing showers on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, and an increase in coverage toward the beginning of next week. But as of now, we will remain with warm temperatures across southwest and southeast Florida, highs near 90°, and feeling, with the humidity, as if they were in the 90s.

We will continue to monitor a low-pressure system that could form across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This low-pressure system will continue to keep the moisture flow across the southeast and will likely increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the beginning of the week. The pattern is becoming more typical of May with increasing rain and storm activity as the temperatures continue to rise. These rains could dent the drought. We will continue to bring you updates about the drought situation in Florida.

