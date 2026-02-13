Beyond the big top: Cirque Ma’Ceo brings equestrian tradition to Ocala

OCALA — Circus-style wonders await in Ocala as Cirque Ma’Ceo holds its opening show Friday. This is the first stop on the multi-state tour.

The equestrian-based show is happening at Circle Square Commons, 8405 SW 80th St., through Feb. 22.

The production is set apart from traditional touring circuses because of its focus on the bond between horses and their riders. The show features nine different breeds of horses that engage in elaborate tricks and interact with aerial acts, according to the Cirque Ma’Ceo website.

Those who attend the event will be immersed in a dimly lit and intimate atmosphere where the audience can sit just a few feet away from the acts, according to Olissio Zoppe, the 47-year-old creator and director of the show.

Although the equestrian spectacles will be occurring in various cities, Ocala has a special significance to Zoppe.

“This is one of the most important, if not the most important, stops on the tour because of the horse community here in Ocala,” Zoppe said.

The title of “Horse Capital of the World” belongs to Ocala, according to the Marion County website. The city is home to more horses than anywhere else in the country and is heavily involved in equestrian practices.

“It’s great to be amongst our people,” Zoppe said.

Anna Edlund/WUFT News Vanessa Fournier, a Cirque Ma’Ceo aerialist, shares a loving moment with her horse, Mustang, during rehearsal on Thursday. Mustang is a reminder of her father’s love and the generational equestrian passion in her family.

For many of the performers, circus life is not only their whole life, but the only life that they have ever known.

Zoppe represents the ninth generation of equestrian bareback riders on his mother’s side and eighth generation on his father’s side. His daughter will follow in his footsteps to represent the 10th generation.

“As soon as a child is able to walk and smile and take a bow, they're immediately kind of put in the spotlight,” Zoppe said. “It’s a generational act.”

Zoppe has been performing since he was 3 years old.

“I could never imagine myself really doing anything else,” Zoppe said. “My first love is horses; my second love is performance. And that is what makes my world go round.”

Family ties were also what caused Vanessa Fournier, a 35-year-old aerialist, to find her own passion for equestrian performances.

Fournier’s beloved horse, Mustang, used to belong to her father. The animal was eventually gifted to her, once he saw that she shared his generational love for horses.

She and Mustang have been inseparable for the past 11 years, especially following the death of her father.

“I’m still doing it for him,” Fournier said. “And I’m pretty sure he still sees me shine.”

Anna Edlund/WUFT News A circus horse takes a meal break as Mairbek Dotsoev, a Cirque Ma’Ceo trick rider, smooths down its mane on Thursday. Keeping the horses fed, clean and happy is part of what Dotsoev does best.

For Zoppe, maintaining this love for bareback riding is a collective effort from the whole staff of the show.

Half of the roughly 20 people on the tour are not performers but support crew, according to Zoppe. Horse care, electricians and lighting are a few of the jobs that take place behind the scenes to make the show possible. Performers are also expected to pitch in with preparation.

“Everybody assists with the production from start to finish in every city,” Zoppe said. “So, it's definitely a team effort and it's a nonstop sprint.”

On Thursday, crew members hurried to prepare for the opening day by rehearsing their stunts, perfecting the cleanliness of the tent and readying the horses for their performances.

Mairbek Dotsoev, 46, is a trick rider who also takes an active role in horse care before the shows. He brushes the horses and makes sure that they are fed. He also personally cleans their stalls.

Ensuring the health and happiness of the horses is important to Dotsoev, who has been around the creatures his whole life while growing up in circus environments.

“Horses can be more friendly than some people,” Dotsoev said. “They are so loving. They feel your energy.”

Zoppe hoped that the people who attend the show will be emotionally moved by the special connections between the performers and animals.

“We've had audience members come back over and over again and cry during the show because it touches them in some way,” Zoppe said. “The ultimate goal is that they're going to have a memory of a lifetime.”