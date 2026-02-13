Valentine’s week brings roses, risk and round-the-clock prep for local shops

Elizabeth Cavallo flipped through a worn manila folder behind the counter at Floral Expressions, pausing at a stapled spreadsheet from last February.

“Everything we do this week is based on what happened last year,” she said, tapping the page. “If we run out of something on Feb. 14, that’s on us.”

Outside, delivery vans idled. Inside, buckets of roses lined the floor, their stems trimmed and ready. February is Cavallo’s busiest month. Valentine’s Day is the reason.

Across Gainesville, florists, grocery stores and specialty retailers are preparing for what many describe as their Super Bowl, a single week that can shape not only the month’s revenue but, for some businesses, a meaningful portion of the year’s earnings.

For shops built around flowers and seasonal gifts, Valentine’s Day is not just romantic. It is economic.

Preparation begins weeks before Feb. 14. Floral orders are placed early. Inventory is tracked carefully. Last year’s records show what sold out first and what lingered too long.

“You’re investing a lot up front without knowing exactly what demand will look like,” Cavallo said.

Roses remain the traditional favorite. Mother’s Day can rival February in overall volume, she said, but that holiday brings broader spring arrangements. Valentine’s is more concentrated. Red bouquets. Dozens at a time.

This year adds another layer. Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday, the first time since 2015, Cavallo said. Instead of a heavy morning rush to office buildings, deliveries are staggered between homes and workplaces throughout the week.

“We’re getting a little bit of everything,” she said. “It changes the flow.”

Some customers purchase full arrangements. Others buy stems and arrange the flowers themselves.

The pace inside Gainesville’s flower shops shifts quickly as the holiday approaches.

At The Flower Shop, employee James Tiller began working recently and stepped almost immediately into the Valentine’s surge.

“It’s overwhelming,” Tiller said. “You’re learning a new job and then it’s the busiest week of the year.”

Roses, he said, are “all the rage.” Much of the year is spent preparing for this single stretch.

At Floral Expressions, staffing expands to keep up. Cavallo hires seasonal workers for the holiday. Family members help answer phones and assemble arrangements. Extra drivers are brought in to manage delivery routes. She also contacted other local delivery businesses about temporary help.

“If someone can drive and follow directions, we need them,” she said.

The pace picks up fast. There is little room for error when dozens of deliveries are scheduled throughout the day.

While independent florists shoulder the most direct financial risk, grocery stores have built their own Valentine’s displays.

At Trader Joe’s on Archer Road, bouquets wrapped in pink paper sit alongside heart-shaped sweets and themed desserts.

Michael Saltman stood near the display with pink peonies in his cart.

When asked why he chose peonies instead of roses, he smiled.

“My wife prefers peonies no matter the occasion,” he said.

Saltman said he often relies on his local grocer for holiday finds.

“There are so many options and it is all thoughtfully curated,” he said. “Mother’s Day, Valentine’s, really any holiday.”

At Publix stores across Gainesville, bakery cases feature red and pink frosted cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries and novelty items prepared to match the holiday’s color scheme. Floral displays are positioned near entrances to draw attention.

At Victoria’s Secret in Butler Plaza, manager Jaylynn Patterson said preparation happens steadily rather than all at once.

“As a company we are always prepared,” Patterson said. “As a store, there’s no specific prep. It’s little by little.”

Inventory is the main priority. Merchandise is pushed to the floor and displays are refreshed so the space feels ready for customers.

“The floor needs to be as impactful as possible and ready for the customer to come in,” she said.

The store is offering a Valentine’s-themed blanket as a gift with purchases over $125.

The holiday rush extends beyond flowers and retail displays. Parlor Doughnuts has introduced limited-time Valentine’s flavors for February at its Gainesville food truck location in Midpoint Park.

Employee Ava Johnson said working at the truck has been a positive experience. Because the truck is smaller than the company’s traditional brick-and-mortar locations, it is offering two seasonal doughnuts this month. The chocolate-covered strawberry donut has quickly become a crowd favorite.

The truck also offers a chocolate-covered strawberry cold foam to top coffee and matcha drinks. Johnson said the regular strawberry shortcake donut is always popular, and the specialty twist has been an immediate success.

Crowds have been busier in recent days, especially with clear weather drawing people outside. Popular flavors often sell out around 1 p.m., while others last until closing at 3:30 p.m.

In line for the seasonal special, Delaney Martin said she planned to bring the doughnuts to a Galentine’s party with friends.

“I love Valentine’s Day,” Martin said. “I always look forward to celebrating in some way, especially with fun themed treats from local Gainesville spots.”

For Cavallo, the stakes are clear.

Too few roses mean missed revenue. Too many mean waste. Extra staffing increases payroll, but without it, deliveries fall behind.

For some independent shops, Valentine’s week does more than determine February’s success. It can influence how the entire year unfolds.

By the end of the week, the buckets will be empty and the vans quiet.

Cavallo will add new notes to the folder behind her counter. What the week revealed about demand. How staffing held up. How Saturday shifted the pattern.

Then planning for next year begins again.

