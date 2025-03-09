Sunday: Rounds of severe storms for the Panhandle, cold air's next

A low-pressure system is brewing over Texas, and as it moves east, it will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. During the early morning hours on Sunday, expect a few showers and thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe, to arrive over the Panhandle. The Panhandle, from Pensacola through Tallahassee, will deal with stormy weather on Sunday. With plenty of moisture available and showers training over the same areas for most of the day on Sunday over the Panhandle, there is a flood watch in effect through Jacksonville. There could be some isolated areas that could receive up to 6 inches.

[8 PM ET March 8, 2025 UPDATE]



A Flood Watch was issued for our FL counties & S GA.



2 rounds of rain are expected in the next 24-36 hrs. Round 1 arrives tonight w/ 1" to 2" across FL & S GA. Round 2 Sunday PM brings another 1" to 2" w/ localized amounts of 3" to 6" possible. pic.twitter.com/gSNSU6NB9U — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) March 9, 2025

Some storms that turn severe could produce damaging wind gusts and medium hail, and we can't rule out a tornado.

This low-pressure system will border the Gulf Coast. Much of its moisture will feed ahead as the center hugs the Gulf Coast States. Expect very muggy conditions along the Panhandle on Sunday. For the rest of the Peninsula, the temperatures will also respond to the south-southwesterly flow with noticeable warmth, and some cities could reach new record-warm temperatures on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, all of Florida will be very muggy.

Monday's risk moves a bit more east, with storms arriving to North Florida on Monday morning.

As the system moves to the east, shower activity will slowly migrate toward North Florida late Sunday evening. On Sunday night, there will be a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms along the I-10 corridor from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.

1 of 3 — Snip20250309_7.png 2 of 3 — Snip20250309_6.png 3 of 3 — Snip20250309_8.png

This low-pressure system will cross southern Georgia and drag a cold front. As the cold front pushes east, showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect northern Florida during the early morning hours on Monday. The shower and thunderstorm activity could be strong to severe, and some of the severe thunderstorms could damage wind and gusts, and an isolated tornado cannot be rolled out. Central Florida will experience a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms early on Monday, perhaps even before sunrise.

This cold front should be moving across South Florida on Monday afternoon. There is the chance for some isolated, intense storms that could still affect parts of the state's southeast region.

Very dry air takes over the Southeast

A push of cold and dry air

After the cold front pushes through, north winds will take over Florida. Expect breezy conditions on Monday night through Tuesday morning. The north winds will bring very dry conditions and a couple of cold mornings that will take over the state. Tuesday morning temperatures across South Florida could drop to the low to mid-50s, and some areas over Southwest Florida could even drop into the upper 40s on Wednesday morning. Over southeast Florida, the low temperatures on Tuesday will be the coldest, falling into the upper 50s.

For Central Florida, Tuesday morning's low temperatures will be between the low and mid-40s—similar to those along the Florida Panhandle.

