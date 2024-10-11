Photo gallery: Hurricane Milton's aftermath in Tampa
The roof of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, is ripped apart Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, as a result of Hurricane Milton passing through St. Petersburg, Fla. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/ WUFT News)
A woman crosses the street near fallen trees in Bradenton, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Police tape closes off a broken window from GolfSuitesÊCity Club, a golf simulator lounge in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Passersby attempt to help the driver of a red Honda Civic after it got stuck on a flooded West Linebaugh Avenue in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/ WUFT News)
A fallen crane leans against the Tampa Bay Times building in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A crane smashes into the Tampa Bay Times building and Johnson Pope law firm in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following landfall of Hurricane Milton. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Hurricane Milton ripped off the roof of William ManningÕs Bradenton, Fla., home Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Manning did not evacuate for the storm. He said he wanted to keep his pets safe. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People walk through debris sitting in the streets of Treasure Island in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Lineman work in Downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday evening. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
A pillar leans near the entrance to Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following landfall of Hurricane Milton. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Fallen trees line the streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Two men try to remove a fallen tree from the top of a car following Hurricane Milton in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/ WUFT News)
Bystanders look at a crane laying in the middle of the road in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton landfall the night before. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/ WUFT News)
A construction worker takes a photo of crane parts fthat fell onto and around the Tampa Bay Times building in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton’s landfall. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A building with external damages is seen behind police tape near The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton’s landfall. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
The driver of a pick-up truck attempts to tow an Acura out of a flooded West Linebaugh Avenue in St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/ WUFT News)
A fallen roof covers a pick-up truck in Bradenton, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton's landfall. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Construction workers clean up debris left over by Hurricane Milton in Downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/ WUFT News)
Passersby tow a womanÕs car out of a flooded street on W. Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa, Fla. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
A fallen streetlight lays on the sidewalk in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, after Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday evening. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
The roof of Tropicana Field stadium is torn off in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton’s landfall. (Kat Tran/WUFT News)
Bystanders look at a crane that fell onto businesses in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, following Hurricane Milton landfall the night before. (Gabriel Velasquez Neira/ WUFT News)